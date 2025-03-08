Indian Women Hosts earned over INR 2.6 Billion through hosting on Airbnb in 2024

Hyderabad March 08th, 2025: This International Women’s Day, Airbnb is celebrating the ever-growing community of women hosts & guests who are accelerating action for gender equality through entrepreneurship, the spirit of adventure and economic empowerment. Embracing this year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action’, Airbnb recognizes the central role women play in the overall development of India’s hospitality sector, while successfully leveraging the platform to create economic opportunities, foster inclusivity, and amplify growth.

In India, women hosts make up nearly 30% of Airbnb’s host community[1]. These women have not only provided unique and welcoming experiences for guests but have also achieved significant financial success. In 2024, women hosts in India cumulatively earned approximately INR 2.6 Billion through hosting, with over 56% receiving 5-star reviews from guests.[2] Additionally, almost 35% of Guest Favourite listings in India are hosted by women, showcasing their excellence in hospitality.[3]

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, said, “At Airbnb, we’re committed to accelerating action for gender equality by creating a platform where women can thrive and our strong community of women hosts & guests is a testament to that. Our data shows that women hosts are delivering exceptional hospitality while achieving financial independence, and women travelers are increasingly exploring the world with confidence. This International Women’s Day, we recognize that we must collectively accelerate our efforts. By empowering women hosts and travelers, we’re committed to creating a more equitable future for the generations to come.”

Not just hosts, but Indian women travelers too are embracing Airbnb for their myriad experiences and plans. Data shows that female Millennial travelers are leading the charge for bookings, followed by Gen Zs[4]. The majority of female travelers prefer to travel as a pair of two or in groups, typically taking trips lasting between two to six nights, reflecting a preference for short yet immersive experiences.[5]

In terms of destinations, domestically, Goa was the most popular amongst Indian women travelers in 2024, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Jaipur. Varanasi saw an over 75% increase in bookings compared to 2023, making it the top trending domestic destination for women, followed by Ahmedabad and Mathura.[6]

For international travel, London emerged as the top outbound destination for Indian women in 2024, followed by Dubai, Bangkok, Paris, and Rome. Tbilisi was the top trending international destination, with a nearly 145% increase in bookings compared to 2023, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Phuket, Bangkok, and Sydney.[7]

As Airbnb joins the global effort to #AccelerateAction for gender equality, the platform remains committed to creating inclusive opportunities for women hosts and travelers alike. Through its platform, Airbnb continues to empower women economically and support their entrepreneurial journeys in the hospitality sector.