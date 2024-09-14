India’s 7 Sporting Stars Supported by YFLO Delhi & M3M Foundation Meet-up to Commemorate India’s Sporting Spirit

14th Sept 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India YFLO Delhi, in collaboration with M3M Foundation, hosted a grand meet-up of 7 Sporting Stars at the IILM Auditorium. The event hosted a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring renowned figures, Bhaichung Bhutia (Football), Heena Sidhu (Shooting), Murlikant Petkar (Swimming), Aditi Chauhan (Women’s Football), Aditi Nandy (Powerlifting), Vijender Singh (Boxing), and Jyoti Surekha (Archery).

The stellar sports event under the theme “Unleashing India’s Sporting Spirit: Overcoming Challenges and Driving Excellence,” not only celebrated India’s athletic talent, perseverance and success, but also inspired the next generation of national athletes to strive for greater heights.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson YFLO Delhi and Trustee M3M Foundation, expressed her delight, “This event showcased the indomitable spirit of our athletes, proving that no challenge is insurmountable when met with determination. It exemplified the power of dreams, resilience, and perseverance. At YFLO Delhi and the M3M Foundation, we are dedicated to nurturing talent and helping individuals reach their fullest potential. Our athletes have brought immense pride to the nation, and it is our responsibility to continue empowering them to aim even higher. It is a privilege to celebrate their achievements and inspire the next generation of sports talent in India.”

The event marked a special occasion and felicitated the top 10 Sports Scholars of M3M Foundation and 5 courageous girls better known as “Elemental Sisters” who were supported by YFLO Delhi to reach the Everest base camp this year. Having demonstrated remarkable commitment and discipline, these individuals emerged as leaders in their respective fields. Furthermore, the event highlighted the moment of national pride by honouring three M3M Foundation Scholars who recently won medals at the Paralympics in Paris 2024, namely, Pranav Sooorma (Club Throw), Sakshi Kasana (Discus), and Rampal Chahar (High Jump). These athletes have not only made the nation proud but have also showcased the transformative power of sports in overcoming challenges.

The discussion delved into the struggles, dedication, and triumphs that had shaped their careers, offering insights on how India can continue to drive excellence in sports. Moderated by prominent influencer, Harpreeth Suri and sports journalist, Vivek Prabhakar Singh, the panel proved to be a dynamic exchange, and shed light on the importance of nurturing talent and creating a strong support system for Indian athletes in the years to come.