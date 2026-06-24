India’s automotive market accelerates – Feintool opens first production site in Pune

June 26: On June 24, Feintool officially inaugurated its first production facility in India, located in the industrial hub of Pune. Production is now being ramped up to fulfil initial customer orders, with a focus on fine-blanked automotive components.



At the opening ceremony, CEO Lars Reich underlined the strategic relevance of the new site: “Feintool is proud to meet its customers’ demand for local production in India with the facility in Pune. We are in the right place at the right time to benefit sustainably from the momentum in the Indian automotive industry and to capitalize on further opportunities in the growing industrial markets in India.”

With 18 production sites across Asia, Europe, and the United States, Feintool offers large-series manufacturing of high-precision components based on its core technologies: fineblanking, cold forming, and e-lamination stamping.

Marcel Pernici, President of Feintool Asia, highlighted the strengths of Feintool: “With our ‘local-for-local’ approach, we supply our customers directly in their regional markets while leveraging Feintool’s global technological expertise. This makes us more agile and less dependent on geopolitical developments, while ensuring the high level of reliability our customers expect.”

India is already the world’s third-largest automotive market and is expected to grow strongly. At the same time, the country is gaining importance as an export hub. Many of Feintool’s existing automotive customers are expanding their activities in India and require reliable local supplier support.

Tobias Gries, Managing Director India, is responsible for building Feintool’s business in the region: “We have established a strong team in India. With Feintool’s global expertise, we are now ramping up production in Pune—starting with fineblanked automotive seating systems. Looking ahead, we are ready to expand into cold forming, e-motor core production and even hydrogen applications. The plant is fully prepared for further expansion as demand develops.”

The new Pune site reflects Feintool’s core strengths: a clear local-for-local strategy, globally leading technological expertise, and a consistent focus on customer and market needs.