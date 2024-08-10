India’s First Crossover Utility Vehicle [CUV] – MG Windsor Will Feature Segment-First Aero-Lounge Seats

10th August, 2024: The highly anticipated Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) – the MG Windsor will feature segment-first Aero-Lounge seats, which seamlessly blends luxury and comfort.

One of the standout features of the MG Windsor is its Aero-Lounge seats with a 135° recline, designed to offer an unmatched aura of luxury and relaxation. The meticulously crafted recline angle ensures that passengers can relax in style, whether on a short city drive or a long-distance journey. Inspired by grandeur of Windsor Castle, the spacious cabin in the intelligent CUV is designed with an emphasis on ergonomics and aesthetics, further enhances the sense of tranquillity and opulence.

The Intelligent CUV is inspired by the iconic architectural masterpiece and emblem of royal heritage – Windsor Castle. Similar to the legendary castle, MG Windsor will demonstrate meticulous craftsmanship, a commitment to excellence and royalty. Attention to detail is another hallmark of this largest occupied castle in the world. The MG Windsor mirrors this excellence, ensuring every aspect of the car is precisely crafted to reflect the same level of superiority and luxury that Windsor Castle embodies.

As Indian roads continue to evolve, the need for CUVs has become progressively relevant. CUVs offer a perfect blend of aerodynamic design and spacious interiors, making them ideal for navigating bustling urban roads and tighter spaces in smaller towns. Due to their versatility and adaptability, CUVs ensure that families can travel, whether it’s for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Their higher ground clearance allows for better navigation over potholes, speed bumps, and uneven surfaces, providing a smoother and more comfortable drive.