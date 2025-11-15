India’s first-ever conference on “Building the Weekend Tourism Economy” held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 15: The Tourism Committee of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), in association with the Tourism Department of the Government of Telangana, the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), Incredible India, Ramoji Film City, Pragathi Resorts, and Summer Green Resorts, organised India’s first-ever conference on “Building the Weekend Tourism Economy” on Saturday at NITHM, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The pioneering conference—attended by resort owners, getaway destination promoters, tourism and hospitality professionals, academicians, and students—was inaugurated by Ms. Valluru Kranthi, Managing Director, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC), in the presence of Mr. R. Ravi Kumar, President, FTCCI; Mr. K.K. Maheshwari, Senior Vice President; Mr. Srinivas Garimella, Vice President; Dr. G.B.K. Rao, CMD, Pragati Group; Mr. A.V. Rao, Vice President, Ramoji Film City; Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, Director, Summer Green Resorts; Mr. Prakash Ammanabolu, Chairman; Mr. D. Ramchandram, Co-Chairman, FTCCI Tourism Committee; and Ms. Sangeetha, Director, FTCCI.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, said Weekend Tourism is one of the most promising segments for Telangana. Nearly 2.5 million people employed across IT and Life Sciences sectors eagerly look for frequent short breaks to rejuvenate. Unlike the past, tourism is no longer a hobby—today it is a lifestyle,” he said. Referring to the state’s new tourism policy, he urged the industry to make full use of Telangana’s forward-looking incentives and to help build themed tourism experiences. Citing Pochampally as an example, he emphasized how destinations can be enriched through layered experiences involving crafts, cuisine, culture, and history. He also encouraged citizens to participate in FTCCI’s ongoing Traffic Junction Jewels Photo Contest and the Weekend Getaways Reel Contest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Valluru Kranthi, MD, TGTDC, said the conference was timely and significant given the rising need for stress relief and mental wellness in post-pandemic life. Nearly one million IT professionals in Hyderabad seek refreshing weekend breaks. Telangana must identify at least 150 potential weekend getaways and promote them effectively,” she said. Highlighting the success of the new Tourism Policy (2025–2030), she shared that the state attracted ₹15,000 crore investments across 31 projects within months of its launch on World Tourism Day. Telangana is developing nine tourism clusters initially, with a larger plan for 27 clusters, focusing on curated attractions and customized tourist packages.

Representing Ramoji Film City, Mr. A.V. Rao remarked, “Tourists trust tourists,” and highlighted how the Film City continues to drive tourism through innovative concepts such as newly introduced glamping experiences that appeal to weekend travelers.

The event witnessed the signing and exchange of an MoU between NITHM and Mr. Ravi Bura, aimed at training rural women in wedding planning and related services—an emerging sector within tourism.

The dignitaries also inaugurated the rejuvenated lake within the NITHM campus.

FTCCI President Mr. Ravi Kumar underscored the importance of positioning Hyderabad as the Weekend Tourism Capital of India. Echoing this, Mr. Prakash Ammanabolu and Mr. D. Ramchandram stated that while the Incredible India Tourism Investors Summit has encouraged weekend circuit identification near major metros, this conference marks India’s first structured national-level dialogue on the Weekend Tourism Economy. “Weekend Tourism is not just leisure—it is a new economic model. Our goal is to champion a 360° approach involving government, industry, academia, media, and influencers,” they said.

Mr. D. Ramchandram added that Hyderabad is surrounded by nearly 460 weekend getaways within a radius of 150–200 km, ranging from eco-retreats and adventure zones to heritage sites and farm stays. Telangana’s strategic location, excellent road network, and diversity of landscapes make it an ideal pilot state to build weekend tourism circuits that can be replicated nationwide.

The conference featured a high-impact lineup of speakers. Dr. Mani Pavitra, Founder of Creatorwerse and a leading digital mentor, spoke on “Reels to Real: How Screen Tourism Can Take Weekend Destinations to Places.” She was followed by Mr. Mir Khan, Founder, Deccan Terrain Heritage, who presented “Heritage This Weekend,” illustrating how Hyderabad’s rich heritage can be explored through short, meaningful weekend itineraries. Hospitality expert Ms. Anuhya Nallani Chakravartula delivered her talk titled “From Getaways to Growth Engines: Redefining Telangana’s Travel Future Through the Weekend Tourism Movement.”

A session by the Telangana Forest Development Corporation, led by Ms. K. Shireesha, Senior Divisional Manager and Assistant Director, along with naturalist Mr. Akhil and consultant Mr. Suman, highlighted eco-tourism opportunities across Telangana’s forest and wildlife destinations.

Startup ecosystem leader and TEDx licensee Mr. Viiveck Verma shared insights in his talk, “Weekends: The New Tourism Currency,” exploring how micro-travel is shaping modern tourism behaviour.

The conference concluded with an engaging panel discussion titled “Unscripted Conversations on India’s Weekend Tourism Future,” moderated by Prof. Satya Kiran, Vice President, eThames College. The panel included Mr. Valmiki Harikishan, Advisor, FTCCI Tourism Committee, offering global perspectives; Ms. Dilnaz Baig, 74-year-old custodian of Hyderabadi Nizami cuisine, advocating for the preservation of traditional recipes; and Ms. Niveditha, COO, Experium, who explained how Experium is partnering with Hyderabad to help shape the city as India’s Weekend Capital.

The conference witnessed participation from over 150 delegates, including hoteliers, resort owners, tour operators, corporate HR leaders, event planners, digital influencers, travel bloggers, government officials, and students.

Highlighting the broader impact, the FTCCI Tourism Committee said that building a Weekend Tourism Economy will create new growth engines by converting tourism into a year-round activity, strengthening rural economies, enabling wellness and mental health, preventing overcrowding at major tourist hubs, and promoting civic pride and content creation.

The conference also drew inspiration from global best practices, particularly micro-tourism and workation models seen in Japan, Spain, and Italy, which have led global recovery in the post-pandemic era. FTCCI’s initiative marks the first step in bringing such structured approaches to India.

“For urban citizens seeking wellness, family time, and rejuvenation, weekend travel is becoming a necessity. If Hyderabadis start exploring nearby destinations regularly, Telangana can build a thriving Weekend Tourism Economy that creates jobs, boosts rural incomes, strengthens infrastructure, and celebrates the state’s cultural and natural richness,” the FTCCI Tourism Committee stated.