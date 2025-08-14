India’s Offshoring Industry to Surge to $467 Billion by 2030, Creating Nearly 2.32 million New Jobs

New data from Robert Walters forecasts rapid expansion as offshoring evolves into a skilled talent strategy

New Delhi, India, 14 August, 2025 – Offshoring is projected to generate up to $467 billion USD for India’s economy by 2030, according to new research released by global talent solutions partner Robert Walters. The sector is also expected to create more than 2.3 million skilled jobs over the next five years, as international companies increasingly establish operations in India to access professional talent.

This marks a 76% increase from today’s contribution, estimated at $265 billion USD, and will see offshoring grow from 6.78% to 8.72% of India’s GDP by the end of the decade.

The forecast, produced by Robert Walters’ Market Intelligence team, reflects a significant shift in the global offshoring landscape. Once focused on cost-saving and volume, today’s strategies are centred around building capability, quality, and resilience by tapping into skilled international workforces.

“To put the $467bn figure into perspective, that’s equivalent to more than twice India’s entire national healthcare budget,” says Phill Brown, Head of Market Intelligence at Robert Walters. “India’s offshoring sector is entering a new phase of maturity. The growth highlights how the sector is becoming deeply embedded in India’s economic architecture, with long-term implications for job creation, skills development, and export-led growth.”

Key factors driving that growth include India’s established reputation for delivering global services, strong digital infrastructure, and a steady pipeline of STEM graduates.

This foundation has enabled the country to take on increasingly complex offshore functions, particularly in technical and knowledge-based domains. The most in-demand skills include software development, Java, and SQL, underscoring the rising global demand for advanced capability.

“More companies are viewing offshoring not as a cost-cutting tactic but as a talent access strategy. In India, they’re finding a deep pool of skilled professionals who can take on business-critical work,” comments David Barr, CEO – Outsourcing at Robert Walters. “We’re working with organisations that are integrating offshore teams into their core operations, building capability in areas that require strong technical expertise, cross-border collaboration, and a long-term talent view.”

As businesses re-evaluate global workforce strategies, India stands out for its well-established infrastructure and breadth of expertise across knowledge-based services. The trend is part of a broader evolution in global workforce strategy, where companies are increasingly decentralising high-value operations to locations with strong talent pools and supportive business environments.

These findings are part of Robert Walters’ latest market intelligence on offshoring and global talent trends. Additional insights are available in the firm’s new offshoring guide, which examines talent strategies, recruitment management, and operational considerations in India.