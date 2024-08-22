India’s Premier Design Event, the AD Design Show, Returns this September

Mumbai, 22 August 2024: The AD Design Show is back and set to elevate the design landscape like never before! This year’s event promises an exhilarating showcase of groundbreaking designs, innovative solutions, and unparalleled creativity. Taking place from the 20th to the 22nd of September at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, we are delighted to announce Artize, Obeetee Carpets, Pidilite and ULTRAVIOLETTE AUTOMOTIVE as the esteemed Associate Partners and BMW India as the exclusive Luxury Mobility Partner, adding significant value to this year’s highly anticipated event.

In its fifth year, Associate Partner JSW Foundation will be back with the Karigar Pavilion – a special interactive section, dedicated to handmade crafts and innovation, where visitors can watch how artisans give form to objects, engage in a dialogue with them and even learn their techniques through observation.

Continuing to set new benchmarks in design innovation, this year’s AD Design Show promises to be even more spectacular. The event will gather the most talented designers and visionary brands from around the world, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to discover cutting-edge trends and engage with industry leaders. Some of the brands set to come on board are Merino, Milaaya Embroideries, Jain Handicrafts, LittleBird, STAX LIVING, Bespoke Art Gallery, SquareFoot, PRITYAANSHI AGARWAL (ART+DESIGN), India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta A Godrej Enterprises Brand, Glass Forest, Godrej Interio, LAKO LAKO, Studio Aurawala, Loops by LJ, Schueco India, Souk, AADYAM HANDWOVEN – AN ADITYA BIRLA INITIATIVE, The Ambiente, Handcrafted Rugs, GJ Studio, Sevā Home, Beyond Square, Udaipur, IKKIS, KUNAL MANIAR AND ASSOCIATES, StoneLuxe by RSG, TOI HAUS, Trésor House, Masha Art, Yura Rugs, Specta Quartz Surfaces and Parman Designs. Prepare to immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of creativity and explore the future of design at this year’s show.

We are also excited to announce AD DISCOVERIES as a part of the ADDS 2024 line up—a special curation of 25+ designers across design, homes, sculpture, lighting, textiles and furniture. AD Discoveries is a special new section at this year’s AD Design Show, meant to spotlight a cross-section of brands, products, objects that are independent, relatively new, emerging and promising shown along with strong established names. The section brings together a range of objects from ceramics to textiles to lighting to furniture, and beyond, curated by an advisory board comprising Khushnu Panthaki Hoof, Samir Wadekar, Prateek and Priyanka Raja, Arun Shekar and Mohammed Afnan of Humming Tree, Rajiv Saini, and Nisha Mathew Ghosh, along with AD’s editorial team.

“The speciality of the AD Design Show is that it brings a diverse set of people together. We have previously created an AD Museum that curated a short history of design in India. The Lal Dera last year — inspired by a mughal tent— was based on a narrative of textiles. Our constant endeavour is to bring diversity to design. This year’s AD Discoveries section is essentially to encourage such diversity. Designers, makers, artists, small independent brands as well as leading architects with a one-off furniture piece, this pavilion is for them.” – Komal Sharma, Head of Editorial Content, AD India

Since its inception in 2018, it has drawn connoisseurs, patrons, and practitioners from around the globe. It is a community event that provides a glimpse into the interior and design industry in India. The 2023 edition solidified its reputation as a must-attend event in the art and design calendar, and this year, we plan to finetune the curation and programming even more.

Join us for an unforgettable celebration where creativity meets innovation, and discover the future of art and design! Relive last year’s edition HERE.

WHERE: NSCI Dome Mumbai

WHEN: 20 – 22nd September, 2024

