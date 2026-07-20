India’s Rising Demand for Luxury Armoured Vehicles Amid Evolving Security Concerns

July 20: Luxury SUVs and premium sedans are no longer being chosen solely for comfort, performance or prestige. Increasing security concerns among business leaders, industrialists, celebrities, politicians, and high-net-worth individuals are driving a significant rise in demand for professionally armoured vehicles across India.

As geopolitical uncertainties, targeted attacks and personal security risks continue to evolve, conventional vehicles are proving inadequate in high-risk situations. This shift is prompting buyers to look beyond factory safety features and invest in advanced ballistic protection without compromising luxury, performance or everyday drivability.

According to industry experts, India’s armoured mobility segment is witnessing growing interest not only from government and law enforcement agencies but also from private clients seeking discreet, high-security transportation. Industry estimates indicate that while demand for armoured vehicles grew at approximately 5–7% annually between 2011-2022, it has accelerated to nearly 18% during 2022–2026, largely driven by rising crime concerns and evolving geopolitical situations.

Shield Armoring Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s armoured vehicle manufacturers, has been at the forefront of this transformation since 2011, delivering customised ballistic protection solutions that meet internationally recognised safety standards. The company specialises in converting premium vehicles into fully protected mobility platforms while retaining their original styling, driving dynamics and passenger comfort. Shield Armoring has mirrored this trend, with both the company’s business and the overall armoured vehicle industry recording an estimated growth of 18–20% in recent years.

Unlike conventional bulletproofing, modern vehicle armouring involves comprehensive engineering that protects every vulnerable section of the vehicle. Certified ballistic steel, lightweight composite armour, multi-layered ballistic glass, reinforced doors, roof, pillars, firewall, fuel tank and battery compartment, underbody blast protection and run-flat tyre systems work together to provide complete 360-degree protection designed to withstand ballistic and explosive threats.

Reflecting changing customer preferences, premium SUVs continue to dominate demand in the armoured vehicle segment. Models such as the Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, Toyota Fortuner, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW X5 and BMW 7 Series are among the most sought-after platforms for customised armouring, combining luxury, capability and enhanced occupant protection. Demand is particularly strong from government agencies procuring vehicles for Chief Ministers, Home Ministers, Z+ securityprotectees and other VVIPs, while private buyers include builders, business owners, corporate leaders and mining entrepreneurs.

The evolution of the market is also extending to electric mobility. As premium electric vehicles gain popularity, Shield Armoring has developed specialised engineering solutions that enable high-end EVs to receive advanced ballistic protection without compromising structural integrity, battery safety, vehicle performance or the sophisticated technologies that define modern electric platforms. Depending on the vehicle model, protection level and coverage required, the cost of armouring typically ranges from ₹22 lakh to ₹1.8 crore.

“Security today is no longer limited to government agencies. We are seeing increasing awareness among entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, celebrities and families who recognise that personal mobility must also offer protection against emerging threats. Our focus is to deliver world-class armoured vehicles that provide maximum security while preserving the luxury, comfort and driving experience of the original vehicle,” said Mr Inderjeet Singh Rathor, Director of Shield Armoring Pvt. Ltd.

With security becoming an increasingly important consideration alongside luxury and performance, India’s armoured vehicle industry is entering a new phase where advanced engineering, discreet protection and customised mobility solutions are becoming integral to premium automotive ownership.