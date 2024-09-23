India’s The Clarks Hotels & Resorts upgrades to Hotelogix Cloud to centralize operations and drive growth

Bangaluru, 23rd Sep 2024: Hotelogix, a globally leading cloud-based hospitality technology provider, said India’s The Clarks Hotels & Resorts has adopted its multi-property management system. Hotelogix’s robust and comprehensive platform will empower The Clarks Hotels & Resorts with centralized control over all properties to enhance guest experience and drive revenue growth.

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts, has rapidly grown to become one of India’s fastest-growing hotel groups operating in premium, select, essential and extended stay categories. The group is known for pioneering the hospitality segment in India and continuously evolving to cater to the needs of its patrons through its eleven sub-brands like The Clarks, Clarks Premier, Clarks Exotica, Villas & Suites by The Clarks, Clarks inn Suites, Clarks Safari, Clarks Residences, Clarks inn, Clarks Collection, Clarks inn Express and aôtel. It operates 135+ diverse properties with 6000+ keys in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. Apart from its footprint in India, the company is working towards foraying into Europe very soon as part of its global expansion plan.

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts that was running operations on-premises solutions decided to upgrade to a cloud-based multi-property management system. This transition allows the group to achieve a centralized and unified view of operations across all properties. By moving to this system, they can now easily access guest history and manage online distribution from a single platform, ensuring a more streamlined and cohesive operational framework

Speaking about their decision to migrate to the cloud, Aryavir Kumar, Managing Director of The Clarks Hotels & Resorts, said, “We aim to establish The Clarks Hotels & Resorts as a prominent global brand out of India by rapidly expanding our presence in South Asia, Middle East and Europe. And this will only be possible when we have all the modern tools to manage a massive group like us with efficient centralized control.” Expressing his views on selecting Hotelogix cloud, Aryavir further added, “We have been investing heavily in technology and wanted to upgrade to a cloud platform to digitize our operations. The objective was to work with a trusted Hotel PMS partner who could help us improve efficiency, gain better control over business processes, and grow our portfolio with minimal IT overhead costs. Hotelogix met all our criteria. We are sure this strategic decision to adopt Hotelogix will help us achieve our desired business objectives.”

In addition to the multi-property management system, Hotelogix has equipped Clarks Hotels & Resorts with a Mobile PMS app to assist them in tracking hotel positions on the go. Integration with a third-party Channel Manager will also enable real-time OTA distribution management. Hotelogix’s POS system will also enhance the management of multiple revenue streams like restaurants, banquet halls, and fitness centers.