India’s World Cup Victory Celebrated With India’s Own Gold Through Tanishq Exchange

Chandigarh, Dec 09th: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, celebrates the Indian women’s cricket team’s historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory. The team has carried the hopes of a nation, displaying unwavering skill, determination, and courage. Their win is more than a trophy, it reflects resilience, teamwork, and the limitless potential of women across India. By breaking barriers and inspiring young girls everywhere, they have become a true symbol of national pride, sparking admiration and joy across the country.

For decades, Tanishq has reflected the stories and milestones of women across India. Since its inception, the brand has stood to empower and support every woman’s journey. In that spirit, the brand’s tribute to the Indian women’s cricket team takes shape through rings crafted from gold exchanged by families nationwide, gifted to each player to mark their remarkable win. It’s a meaningful gesture that connects Indian households with the women who made the country proud, a piece of India recrafted for its champions.

Celebrating this milestone, Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said, “The Indian women’s cricket team has given the country a moment that will be remembered for generations. Their grit, determination, and the way they carried the hopes of 1.4 billion people is truly extraordinary. These rings from Tanishq are our way of honouring their spirit, commitment, and achievement — crafted from the recycled gold that lakhs of customers have exchanged with us. Each ring carries a piece of the country, just as the team carries the pride of the nation.”

Tanishq’s Gold Exchange has empowered India to exchange old gold throughout the year bought from any jeweller, giving families a transparent and trusted way to renew their jewellery. What began as a service has grown into a nationwide movement, with customers exchanging more than 1.8 lakh kilos of gold. Built on the belief that India’s most cherished gold deserves to shine again, Tanishq continues to make the process more accessible by offering 0% deduction* on the exchange of old gold across any karat from any jeweller (as low as 9KT). It’s an invitation to step in, and add to a movement that helps the nation shine brighter.

The program has transformed how the country values its gold, and this moment is made possible by the 32 lakh Indians whose trust and participation lie at the heart of this journey.