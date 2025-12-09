IndiGalleria’s landmark exhibition ‘Sapiens’ featuring the works of 17 celebrated contemporary Indian artists

Sapiens Opens to an Enthusiastic Audience at Bikaner House

IndiGalleria’s First Major Physical Showcase Now on View Until December 14th, 2025

New Delhi, Dec 09th: IndiGalleria’s landmark exhibition Sapiens opened on December 5th, 2025 at Kalamkar, Bikaner House, to an exceptional and vibrant turnout of artists, collectors, critics, cultural enthusiasts, and members of Delhi’s art community. Featuring the works of 17 celebrated contemporary Indian artists, the exhibition was inaugurated with great warmth and applause.

Curated by Aakshat Sinha and co-curated by Harmandeep Keerti, Sapiens was unveiled as a powerful exploration of human expression tracing emotional, cultural and personal landscapes through diverse artistic languages.

The presence of several participating artists—including Ananda Moy Banerji, G.C. Jena, Ram Bali Prajapati, Tirthankar Biswas, Anamika S, Ashis Mondal, Ashok Hinge, Debasis Das, Girish Adannavar, Mohammed Suleman, Rahul Mhetre, Ramesh Gujar, Reena Singh, Sadaf Beg Khan, and Vijaylaxmi Deepak Mer—added depth to the inaugural walkthrough, with engaging conversations on technique, memory, materiality, and the evolving vocabulary of contemporary Indian art.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shashank Maurya, Founder, IndiGalleria, said, “We are humbled by the overwhelming response to Sapiens. Today marks a new chapter in IndiGalleria’s journey to create thoughtful, physical art experiences across India. The energy in the gallery today—the curiosity, the dialogue, the genuine appreciation—has reaffirmed our belief in the power and relevance of contemporary Indian art.”Curator Aakshat Sinha added, “Seeing visitors pause, reflect, and connect so intuitively with the works is deeply rewarding. Sapiens is built on stories—personal, cultural, emotional—and today those stories truly came alive.”

The exhibition also marks IndiGalleria’s strengthened commitment to hosting on-ground exhibitions, cultural collaborations, and artist-centric engagements across the country, following its successful digital and international showcases.

Sapiens will remain open for public viewing until December 14th, 2025, at Kalamkar, Bikaner House, New Delhi.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in this evocative collection that captures the many ways in which art mirrors the human experience.