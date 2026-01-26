inDrive Introduces inDrive Ads as a New Global Advertising Platform in Egypt

inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, has launched inDrive Ads, a new global advertising platform designed to support the company’s sustainable growth while keeping rides affordable for passengers and commission rates low for drivers.

Now live across 20 key markets and Egypt is one of the priority Market reaching the majority of inDrive’s monthly active users, the platform marks a strategic step in diversifying revenue without compromising the core values of fairness and accessibility. inDrive plans to roll out the advertising solution across its entire country portfolio within this year.

inDrive Ads is designed to strengthen the platform by generating new revenue streams that help maintain one of the lowest take rates in the mobility industry, while supporting long-term sustainability for riders, drivers and local communities. A share of the advertising inventory will be allocated to inDrive’s impact programmes, enabling in-house community initiatives to reach wider audiences at little or no cost.

Early performance indicators point to strong momentum. Advertiser demand has doubled month over month, with pilot campaigns showing high repeat interest from brands across e-commerce, fashion, retail, banking and financial services. Notable partnerships include collaborations with fintech players in several key markets — from Monet in Colombia, which issued more than 1,200 cash loans via inDrive Ads, to Skyro in the Philippines with over 200 loans, as well as a leading Mexican bank that distributed more than 400 new credit cards through the platform’s ecosystem.

Advertising formats are integrated across multiple stages of the funnel and include multi-dimensional banner placements featuring graphics and animation, supported by built-in, transparent measurement tools.

“Diversifying our business with a high-margin stream like Ads is an important step for inDrive,” said Arsen Tomsky, Founder and CEO of inDrive. “This new line gives us more flexibility to fund affordability at scale”.

“Fairness and access have guided every product we’ve built, and inDrive Ads is no different,” said Andries Smit, Chief Growth Business Officer at inDrive. “As our SuperApp grows, we’re creating opportunities for more people and brands to participate on equal terms, using the same principles that make our platform unique.”

With more than eight billion deals facilitated and operations spanning 48 countries, inDrive continues to evolve into a SuperApp built around fairness, opportunity and real-world needs.