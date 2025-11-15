Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, expands its presence in Karnataka with its “second store in Bengaluru”

Bengaluru, Nov 15: Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, announces its expansion in Karnataka with the launch of its second store in Bengaluru, located in the culturally rich and historic neighbourhood of Malleswaram. One of Bengaluru’s oldest and most cherished localities, Malleswaram is known for its heritage, ancient temples, and vibrant marketplaces that have long celebrated artisanal craftsmanship and fine gold jewellery. As a hub of the city’s cultural and commercial life, Malleswaram resonates deeply with art and culture lovers who value heritage and craftsmanship in every piece they adorn.

Located in Sampige Road, Malleswaram, the Indriya store will feature thoughtfully curated zones, including a dedicated karigari space and an expansive collection showcasing over 28,000 exquisitely crafted designs. This launch offers the perfect blend of artistry and modern expression, celebrating the intrinsic link that Malleswaram and by extension, Bengaluru holds with jewellery as a symbol of tradition, prosperity, and beauty.

This significant milestone increases Indriya’s footprint to 38 stores nationwide. The brand’s presence includes six outlets in Delhi; four each in Mumbai and Hyderabad; three in Pune; two stores each in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Bangalore; and one store in key cities such as Indore, Jodhpur, Surat, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra, Gaya, Jammu, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Chandigarh. This growth reflects Indriya’s dedication to bringing fine craftsmanship and timeless jewellery to customers across India.

Mr. Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Indriya, said, “We believe Karnataka has always been a significant market for Indriya, and the wonderful response to our first store in the state has been incredibly encouraging. With the launch of our second store in Bengaluru, we are thrilled to strengthen our presence and bring Indriya’s legacy of artistic craftsmanship deeper into South India. Our collection is designed to resonate with this city’s unique spirit, seamlessly blending rich heritage with contemporary style, making them a perfect choice for today’s jewellery enthusiasts. This launch will strengthen our presence in this dynamic market, ensuring customers have easy access to our exquisite collections and a superior shopping experience.”

The trusted legacy of the Aditya Birla Group continues to grow in Karnataka with the opening of Indriya’s second store in Bangalore.