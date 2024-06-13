Indulge in a Culinary Celebration this Father’s Day at the ‘States on the Streets’ Food Festival organized by The Fern Hotels & Resorts

Mumbai, June 13th, 2024: As Father’s Day approaches, The Fern Hotels & Resorts gears up to celebrate Dads in a special way. Introducing the ‘States on the Streets Food Festival,’ a delectable ode to all the amazing dads out there! This flavourful extravaganza promises a feast for the senses, bringing together the finest flavors and innovative dishes from across the country, celebrating the vibrant tapestry of Indian street food. Set amidst a vibrant atmosphere for families to enjoy, this exciting event invites food enthusiasts and families alike to come together and celebrate the cherished bond between fathers and their loved ones through the universal language of food.

“We wanted to create an event that celebrates fathers and everything they mean to us. Food has a unique way of bringing people together, and what better way to honour dads than with a food festival filled with love, laughter, and delicious dishes? Our ‘States on the Street’ Food Festival offers a perfect opportunity for dads to relax, indulge, and enjoy quality time with their families. Moreover, the festival is also a celebration of India’s diverse culinary heritage and the vibrant street food culture that brings communities together.” shares Chef Ritesh Sen, General Manager – Food & Beverage, The Fern Hotels & Resorts.

This 10-day culinary fiesta, slated to take place from June 14-June 23, 2024, promises an enticing array of mouthwatering dishes, each reflecting the rich heritage and diverse flavors from around the country. From Kolkata’s famous Kathi Rolls and Jhalmuri to Rajasthan’s Kadhi Samosa and Palak Patta Chaat, from Maharashtra’s Kanda Bhaji and Vada Pav to U.P.’s Ram Ladoo and Agra ki Aloo Chaat, from South India’s Idiyappam and Churumuri to M.P.’s Bhutte ka Kees and Ratalu Chaat, the street food festival is set to tantalize taste buds and ignite a gastronomic journey like no other. Attendees can expect an immersive experience that transcends state borders and celebrates India’s culinary unity.

In addition to the culinary delights, the festival will feature music, entertainment, and activities for all ages, making it a fun-filled outing for the whole family. With ample seating areas and a laid-back ambiance, guests can unwind and soak in the festive atmosphere while creating cherished memories with their dads.

The food festival is not just a feast for the senses, but also a celebration of community and culture. It is a chance to come together, share stories, and create lasting memories with friends and family. So, mark your calendars, bring your appetite, and get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other at the Indian Street Food Festival! Whether you are a dad yourself or simply want to show appreciation for the father figure in your life, it is the perfect way to celebrate this special day. Join us as we raise a toast to all the amazing dads out there and create unforgettable memories together.

Scheduled to take place from June 14- June 23, 2024, the ‘States on the Streets’ Food Festival will transport guests into a bustling culinary haven, showcasing the rich tapestry of flavors that define Indian street cuisine. Kindly refer to the list of participating hotels & restaurants:

Gujarat The Fern Residency, Subhash Bridge, Ahmedabad The Fern Royal Farm Resort, Anjar (Kutch) The Fern Residency, Bhuj The Fern Sattva Resort, Dwarka The Fern Leo Resort & Club, Junagadh MYSA Zinc Journey by The Fern, Nani Devati The Fern Residency, Rajkot The Fern, Vadodara The Fern Residency, Vadodara

Maharashtra & Goa The Fern Residency, Chembur Rakabi The Fern, Igatpuri The Fern Residency, Karad The Fern Hotel, Kolhapur The Fern Residency, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai E-Square The Fern, Pune The Fern Residency MIDC, Pune The Fern Residency, Satara The Fern Kesarval Hotel & Spa, Goa La Paz Gardens Beacon Hotel, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

Rajasthan The Fern Residency, Ajmer The Royal Melange Beacon, Ajmer The Fern, Alwar-Sariska The Fern, Jaipur The Fern Habitat, Jaipur The Wall Street Beacon, Jaipur The Fern Ranthambhore Forest Resort, Sawai Madhopur (Ranthambore) The Fern Residency, Udaipur

South India Uk27 The Fern, Belagavi The Fern Residency, Hubballi (Hubli) The Fern Residency, Kakinada The Beacon Hotel, Visakhapatnam

North & Central India The Fern Residency, Bhopal The Fern Brentwood Resort, Mussoorie