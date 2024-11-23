Indulge in an Unforgettable Thanksgiving Feast at Anise, Taj Coromandel, Chennai

Thanksgiving is a time to get together with loved ones, reflect on the year’s blessings, and indulge in a delightful feast! This Thanksgiving, Anise, the all-day dining restaurant at Taj Coromandel invites guests to an unforgettable evening filled with warm hospitality and a delicious spread of traditional favourites that capture the essence of the season.

Begin your celebration with refreshing sips like the Pumpkin Delight and Lemongrass Spitzer, invigorating choices that complements the rich holiday menu. Start your meal with the delightful Harvest Stuffed Mushrooms with a mix of cream cheese, breadcrumbs, herbs and turkey bacon, or the festive Cranberry & Brie Bites, puff pastry cups filled with melted brie and cranberry sauce. Enjoy a cup of fall-inspired Butternut Squash Soup, served in small cups for a cozy evening while the Maple Glazed Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus adds a touch of sweetness to the evening.

Fresh, autumn-inspired salads add a refreshing flavour, like the vibrant Autumn Harvest Salad with roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, cranberries, feta cheese and an apple cider vinaigrette; the Brussels Sprout & Apple Slaw, shredded Brussels sprouts with thinly sliced apples, cranberries and a tangy mustard vinaigrette; and the Roasted Beet Salad with goat cheese, arugula, walnuts and a balsamic glaze.

The center-piece of the feast is an Herb-Roasted Turkey seasoned with rosemary, thyme and sage, served alongside a rich turkey gravy. For vegetarian diners, the Stuffed Squash – a delicious acorn squash halves filled with wild rice, cranberries and pecans – is sure to delight. And for those seeking an alternative to turkey, go for the Prime Rib with Horseradish Sauce, a hearty and juicy cut of beef.

Conclude your Thanksgiving celebration with traditional desserts like the classic Pumpkin Pie, delicious Apple Tart and the spectacular Baked Alaska.

This Thanksgiving, join us at Anise and create cherished memories around a table filled with warmth and exceptional flavours.

Anise, Taj Coromandel | November 28 | Dinner: 7:00-10:30 hrs | INR 2750 AI | Please call +91 44 6600 2827 or +91 78248 62310 for more details and table reservations.