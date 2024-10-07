Indulge in Tansen’s Unique Vegetarian Delicacies

Tansen, an exquisite fine dining restaurant that highlights the rich culinary heritage of the North-Western Frontier showcased a collection of vegetarian delicacies that beautifully blend time-honoured traditions with innovative culinary artistry. Curated by esteemed Chef Gagan Deep Singh, this event transported guests into a world of gastronomic wonder and delight.

The culinary offerings featured a lavish selection of dishes inspired by Mughal and Indian traditions using slow-cooking methods to bring out the best of flavours. The menu included Chaat which traces its beginning from the royal court of Emperor Shahjahan who was recommended by the Royal Hakim to have both light yet spicy meals. The guests were served a luxurious saffron-infused shorbha representing the richness of Mughal cuisine and richness of Tansen’s music. This was followed by a tempting serving of Kulchas. The story has it that Hazrat Nizamuddin shared kulchas with Mir Qamar -ud-Din and blessed him and his generations of future kings. Starters included an ensemble of dishes inspired by the elements of Earth, water, fire and air. The main course offered a modern take on royal Mughlai dishes complemented by creative desserts. Each creation reflects Tansen’s unwavering commitment to culinary artistry, all set within a breathtaking ambiance adorned with Mughal-inspired decor and tranquil water features, complemented by the captivating strains of live Sufi music that gracefully fill the air.

Mr. Amar Ohri, Owner of Ohri’s Group, said, “We’ are extremely excited to showcase our exquisite vegetarian dishes for our customers. Our Chef and his team have curated the dishes bringing out the best of the flavours and aromas. We are confident that guests will savour the delicacies and continue to showcase their love for Tansen” Chef Gagan Deep Singh added, “We are thrilled to present this unique menu that highlights the vibrant flavours and innovative techniques of vegetarian cooking. Each dish is a testament to the artistry and passion that defines our culinary philosophy at Tansen.”

Immerse yourself in an evening where tradition and creativity converge, and savour the harmonious blend of flavours that establish Tansen as a premier dining destination. This is your chance to indulge in exquisite vegetarian delicacies that celebrate and honour our rich cultural heritage.