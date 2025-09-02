Indus Towers Empowers 17.3 Million Lives in FY25, Accelerating India’s Journey to Inclusive Growth

National, 2 September 2025: Indus Towers Limited, one of the world’s largest telecom infrastructure companies, has reiterated its commitment to inclusive development by positively impacting over 17.3 million lives in FY25 through its flagship CSR programmes, Saksham and Pragati.

Indus Towers’ CSR strategy is deeply aligned with India’s national priorities — including Digital India, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Skill India— and contributes meaningfully to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Driven by the vision to impact 150 million lives by 2030, Mr. Pushkar Singh Kataria, CHRO, Indus Towers Limited said, “At the heart of Indus Towers’ social responsibility lies a deep commitment to uplifting lives and nurturing potential. Through our flagship CSR programmes, Saksham and Pragati, the company strives to create meaningful change in the lives of marginalised communities — not just by addressing their immediate needs, but by empowering them to shape their futures.”

With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, Indus Towers champions the cause of the girl child and women, ensuring they have access to essential health, hygiene, and sanitation facilities. Education and skill development are central to this mission, enabling individuals to become self-reliant and confident contributors to society. The company also embraces environmental stewardship and innovation through sustainable growth initiatives and R&D partnerships. By building digital literacy in alignment with the Government of India’s Digital India mission, Indus Towers is working towards bridging the digital divide and bring opportunity to every corner of the country — one empowered life at a time