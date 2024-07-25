Indxx Licenses Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index to Global X Japan for an ETF

July 25, 2024 – Indxx, a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index to Global X Japan. The Index serves as the underlying benchmark for the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: 223A), which started trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange today.

The Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index is designed to track the performance of companies that are positioned to benefit from the development and utilization of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) technology in their products and services, as well as companies that produce hardware used in AI applied for Big Data analysis.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx said, “The advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data have ushered in a new era of innovation and economic growth. The global AI market was valued at $196.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $1,811.75 billion by 2030.1 On the other hand, the Big Data market is anticipated to reach $401.20 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR growth rate of 12.7% from 2023 to 2028.2 This rapid expansion is a testament to the immense potential within the AI & Big Data sectors. This marks the sixth product tracking the Index, with other funds having over $2 billion in assets tracking them cumulatively. The success of these funds reflects increasing investor confidence in these transformative technologies. We are excited to partner with Global X Japan to bring this innovative investment strategy to the Japanese market.” Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx, added, “The Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index employs a research-focused methodology to provide access to leading companies engaged in the development of AI & Big Data, along with the companies offering AI-related hardware, encompassing Artificial Intelligence Developers, Artificial Intelligence-as-a Service (“AIaaS”), Artificial Intelligence Hardware, and Quantum Computing. By partnering with Global X Japan, we are thrilled to allow a new cohort of investors to increase their exposure to global AI & Big Data leaders.”

As of July 25, 2024, the index has 84 constituents. The index has been backtested to January 31, 2014, and has a live calculation date of May 2, 2018. For additional information, please see here.

About Indxx

Founded in 2005, Indxx aims to deliver innovative and custom indexing and calculation solutions to the investment management community at large.

Indxx and products tracking its indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year’ at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider – Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider Americas’ at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.