Infiniti Mall Hosts Vibrant Art Aura Event in Malad

Mumbai, 17th January, 2025: Infiniti Mall, a renowned shopping and entertainment hub, is hosting the Art Aura Event, a vibrant celebration of creativity and talent, in collaboration with L S Raheja School of Art. This spectacular event, which commenced on January 14th, will continue till January 19th, 2025, from 11:00 am to 9:30 pm. The extravaganza features 40 stalls showcasing six diverse art categories, offering a unique platform for artists to showcase their work and for visitors to indulge in an immersive art experience.

Get ready to be amazed by the diverse art categories on display at Art Aura:

Painting Workshop : Vibrant artworks showcasing artists’ skill and creativity including intricate eye mask paintings, and beautifully crafted coaster paintings that turn everyday objects into miniature canvases.

Vibrant artworks showcasing artists’ skill and creativity including intricate eye mask paintings, and beautifully crafted coaster paintings that turn everyday objects into miniature canvases. Drawing: Intricate and detailed drawings showcasing mastery of line, shape, and form.

Intricate and detailed drawings showcasing mastery of line, shape, and form. Graphics: Innovative graphic designs, posters, and digital artworks.

Innovative graphic designs, posters, and digital artworks. Block Print Workshop : Unique textures and patterns created through printing techniques.

Unique textures and patterns created through printing techniques. Clay Sculpture Workshop : Three-dimensional artworks pushing boundaries of shape, form, and texture.

Three-dimensional artworks pushing boundaries of shape, form, and texture. Pendant Making Workshop : Traditional and contemporary handmade items showcasing artists’ skill.

Infiniti Mall eagerly anticipates welcoming art enthusiasts to Art Aura, a vibrant celebration where creativity and innovation take center stage. This extraordinary event promises an unforgettable experience, highlighting exceptional artistry and talent.