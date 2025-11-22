Infobip Strengthens Voice Tech to Restore Trust in North America

Chicago, Nov 22 — Global cloud communications platform, Infobip, is strengthening its Voice solutions to enhance its Branded Calling ID (BCID™) offerings in North America as businesses explore new avenues to maintain customer trust amid a growing volume of scam robocalls, spoof caller IDs, and other fraud attacks driving consumer mistrust toward phone calls.

BCID will stem the tide and begin the journey to restore consumer trust, as cybercriminals find new ways to infiltrate personal mobile devices. Recent data from Talker Research shows that Americans receive twice as many fraudulent calls in comparison to other global regions, resulting in waning consumer trust with over three-quarters of Americans ignoring incoming calls, according to Morning Consult.

Entrusted by more than 3,000 voice customers worldwide, Infobip Voice provides secure voice communication for the world’s most prominent brands including Uber, LG, and Mercado Libre, empowering them to seamlessly connect with customers at a global scale, even in hard to reach or highly regulated markets. Today, as branded calling solutions become business-critical, Infobip is expanding its Voice offerings to accelerate BCID adoption for brands operating in the U.S. so they can build trust with their customers, improve answer rates, and boost ROI.

“Voice communications is a staple for every touchpoint of the customer journey, but the intensifying number of voice scams and robocalls are driving consumer skepticism, costing businesses billions of dollars every year,” said Mijo Soldin, Vice President of Telecom Strategy and Partnerships at Infobip. “Trust, privacy and security have long been a top consumer priority across various industries, and organizations that have not yet adopted BCID are increasingly losing assurance from existing and prospective customers. Our Voice solution aims to alleviate roadblocks in implementing secure, verified calling so businesses can rebuild their reputation as a brand that people trust and ensure they can reach their customers wherever they want to be reached.”

Infobip has continuously innovated its Voice solutions to ensure unrivalled compliant and protected global connectivity. This year, it finalized its acquisition of Peerless Network to develop a nationwide voice network that covers 98% of the US, and it recently expanded its partnership with NumHub to launch Branded Calling ID as part of its Voice product solution to empower enterprise businesses to own their brand identity. To further enhance its BCID capabilities, Infobip is partnering with some of the most widely used telecom providers in the U.S. to simplify the process of BCID adoption.

”Branded Calling ID enables businesses to provide verified rich caller information that consumers can trust, restoring confidence in voice calling and making calls more efficient for businesses,” said Tom Sawanobori, SVP and CTO of CTIA. “We are so glad to have Infobip as an Authorized Partner in this growing ecosystem.”