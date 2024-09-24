Informatica Marks 20 Years of Excellence with iLabs in India, Enabling Transformative Innovation in AI-Powered Data Management Solutions

CLAIRE ® GPT will be generally available for APAC Customers starting October 2024.

Largest R&D hub based in Bangalore drives Informatica’s innovation and strengthens the company’s leadership in GenAI and data management platform globally.

Hyberabad, India, September 24, 2024 – Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, announces the 20th anniversary of its flagship research and development center located in Bangalore, India. In 2003, the company launched Innovation Labs (iLabs), reflecting the company’s commitment to advancements in data management. iLabs is the company’s largest R&D center globally, with nearly half of the company’s more than 5000 employees located across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. Today, iLabs includes a range of business units spanning product development, customer success, HR, sales, finance and operations.

iLabs has been instrumental in developing key products and solutions for the enterprise data management market including the Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), the predecessor of the current Informatica Cloud Data Governance and Catalog (CDGC). The R&D center is home to Informatica’s CLAIRE® AI engine. CLAIRE AI copilot capabilities are revolutionizing data management, enabling the automation of a wide range of data management tasks while reducing complexity, enabling scale and speed of data delivery to data teams.

CLAIRE GPT, launched in May 2024, is changing how enterprises manage data with a natural language interface aligned with the capabilities of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform. With over $1 Billion dedicated to R&D, iLabs has been the cornerstone of Informatica’s global research and development efforts for the past two decades, driving groundbreaking transformations in data management, and catapulting the company to a leader in cloud and AI-powered data management. The company has consistently earned recognition as an industry leader by analyst firms including Gartner, Forrester and IDC amongst others.

“India’s digital transformation journey is acknowledged globally as one of the fastest growing in the world. Given the country’s large population base, ensuring digital access and digital inclusion to create an inclusive society was imperative,” said Amit Walia, CEO at Informatica. “We’re proud of the role iLabs is playing in India’s digital journey, empowering enterprises to harness the potential of data and AI. iLabs is not just a development center, it’s an innovation hub where ideas are transformed into solutions that solve real-world data management challenges for global enterprises.”

This investment in iLabs contributes significantly to India’s growing economy, making Informatica a key player in the country’s technology landscape. Informatica works with over 80 enterprise companies in India such as StarHealth, Indian Oil, National Skill Development Corporation and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. among others to drive their digital transformation.

Informatica has a strong community of GSI partners in India and offers free training for partners. To date, tens of thousands of certifications have been issued to GSI partners. The investment in skills is playing a significant role in Informatica’s growth and driving successful business outcomes for our joint customers. The large pool of Informatica-skilled talent in India is truly a global resource as our GSI partners serve customers across the globe from India.

The company’s commitment to talent development is also visible in initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Program and campus hiring. iLabs is collaborating with over a hundred local post-secondary institutions, including female-only colleges, to welcome hundreds of interns and involve tens of thousands in coding challenges.

“Celebrating 20 years of iLabs is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our team in India. Our R&D center is one of the backbones of Informatica’s success, driving breakthroughs in data management and AI,” said Krishna Narasimhan, Managing Director, Informatica India. “We are proud of the role iLabs is playing in our global strategy and remain committed to harnessing India’s exceptional talent to fuel our future AI-powered advancements.”

Shreshtha Gupta, CTO of NSDC and NSDC International, said, “As we aim to make India’s youth more employable and contribute to the growth of the upskilling ecosystem, our collaboration with Informatica has enhanced our data integration and quality. This partnership has enabled us to create a unified data platform, providing access to quality data and better reporting, helping us deliver effective skill development programs nationwide.”

Anish Agarwal, Global Head of Data and Analytics at Dr. Reddy’s, said “The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a massive shift, largely driven by the evolving regulatory environment, patient support requirements and advances in digital therapeutic, condition management opportunities. The key to unlocking the full potential of AI-powered, secure data lies in strategic data management and innovative applications. Through Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, we are able to automate data governance and quality solutions across our data integration and engineering pipelines, expediting project delivery and deployment of AI use cases.”

Rajnikant Gupta, Global Head, Partner Ecosystems & Alliances, Tata Consultancy Services, commented “For over two decades, our partnership with Informatica has been driven by a core principle: putting the customer first and creating value for all involved. By integrating Informatica’s leading product offerings with TCS’s contextual knowledge and strong technical capabilities, we have unlocked new potential and developed seamless solutions that address complex challenges, deliver outstanding value, and consistently exceed customer expectations.