Gurgaon, 20 December 2023: InfraMantra, a leading player in the real estate sector, announces that it has surpassed the milestone of Rs 500 crores in Gross Transaction Value (GTV). This achievement underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovation. With an impressive track record of success, InfraMantra is on track to exceed its goal of reaching Rs 1000 crores in GTV for the current fiscal year.

In addition, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a larger and more expansive office space spanning 16,000 square feet. This strategic move aligns with InfraMantra ‘s continuous growth trajectory, emphasizing its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and meeting the demands of a rapidly expanding market.

The new facility, designed to foster creativity and efficiency, is equipped to accommodate a workforce of 230 people. This expansion not only reflects the company’s dedication to providing an exceptional work environment but also positions InfraMantra as a prominent player in the industry.

Mr. Shiwang Suraj, Founder and Director of InfraMantra, expressed optimism about the company’s trajectory in India’s real estate sector. “Our market is a testament to progress, transforming every challenge into an opportunity for a more prosperous future,” Suraj said. “Opportunities are plentiful in the current landscape, with the horizon of success being limitless.” Mr. Garvit Tiwari, Co-founder and Director of InfraMantra said “As we chart the course for the future, expanding our office space isn’t just a logistical move; it’s a bold statement of growth and a commitment to the limitless potential within our team. Our expanding workspace is a canvas for collaboration, a stage for innovation, and a testament to our belief that the journey to success is marked by the continuous expansion of our ambitions and the spaces that house them.”

InfraMantra remains focused on its mission to, and this milestone serves as a springboard for future growth and innovation. The company is poised to continue its upward trajectory, exploring new opportunities, and expanding its footprint in market and geographic region.