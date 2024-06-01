Innoterra Appoints Avinash Kasinathan as Head of India Business

1st June 2024,Mumbai, India: We are delighted to announce that Avinash Kasinathan has joined Innoterra as the Head of India business, effective immediately. Avinash brings with him rich experience in strategy, technology, and the agriculture sector.

Avinash Kasinathan, Managing Director, Head of India Business, Innoterra

Avinash started his career as a consultant at McKinsey. Prior to joining Innoterra, he served as the CTO of WayCool and CEO of CENSA (Waycool’s technology wing), where he played a pivotal role in building a scalable, well-governed, and sustainable food and agri-tech platform. He has been instrumental in conceiving, conceptualizing, and building the Censa platform as one of the most comprehensive tech stacks in the food economy.

At Innoterra, Avinash will focus on building Innoterra’s India business portfolio, including but not limited to our agri-tech platform, Farmlink, our high-quality milk and cattle feed business Milklane, and the domestic sales and business relating to our banana vaccine, BanacXin.