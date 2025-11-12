Innovation, Energy, and Collaboration Shine at Synergy 2025

Bengaluru, November 12, 2025: Synergy, IIIT-Bangalore’s annual techno-cultural festival, was held from 7th to 9th November 2025. It continues to be one of the most vibrant and dynamic technical festivals among engineering colleges in Bengaluru, attracting participation from over 100 colleges and witnessing a footfall of more than 2,400 enthusiastic students.

This edition of Synergy broke all previous records, achieving over 7,000 registrations, a prize pool exceeding ₹8 lakhs, and over 6 lakh views on Instagram. The event also recorded 50,000+ impressions on Unstop across all its events, making it one of the most successful editions yet.

Featuring 30+ events across online and offline formats, Synergy 2025 showcased an exciting mix of hackathons, quizzes, coding competitions, esports, filmmaking contests, and debates, bringing together innovation, creativity, and collaboration on one platform.

The festival also hosted a series of insightful industry-led sessions, including three talks by leading professionals, Mr. Balaji Haridass from LG, Mr. G. S. Srinidhi from GE Healthcare, and Mr. Sanat Kumar from Aurigo, who shared valuable perspectives on innovation, technology, and industry trends. Additionally, a panel discussion organized by the Lean In Club on November 8 featured six panelists, who engaged in a thought-provoking conversation on leadership and inclusivity.

Strengthening industry connect, workshops by Techobytes provided students with practical exposure to emerging technologies and real-world problem-solving.

Synergy 2025 was supported by an impressive lineup of sponsors and partners. LG was the Title Sponsor, while MOSIP, ELCIA, CTRI, and Aurigo served as Presenting Sponsors. Techobytes Technologies was the Workshop Partner, and the IIIT-B Innovation Center and Software Engineering Lab, IIIT-Bangalore, joined as Partners.

“Synergy this year wasn’t just an event, it was a statement. We raised the bar, set new standards, and did it together,” said Chirayu Choudhary, Integrated M.Tech. student and Organising Committee, Synergy.

“Synergy reflects the best of IIIT-B, our students’ energy, creativity, and teamwork. It shows how far students can go when they work together, and as Dean, I am proud to see the way Synergy is growing every year,” said Prof. Manisha Kulkarni, Dean (Student Affairs).

Through its scale, diversity, and engagement, Synergy 2025 truly reflected the spirit of IIIT-Bangalore, dynamic, innovative, and inspiring young minds to explore, compete, and excel.