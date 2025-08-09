Innovators, dreamers, and disruptors are the poster boys of our economy: Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad, August 9, 2025 – After a hiatus of seven years, The August Fest, India’s largest celebration of startups, creators, dreamers, innovators, and disruptors, made a grand comeback at HITEX, Hyderabad.

Originally focused on entrepreneurship, the festival now shifts its spotlight to technology — aligning with India’s aspirations to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

The festival was inaugurated by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister & CEO – SPEED, Government of Telangana, alongside eminent personalities including J.A. Chowdary, Founding Director of Software Technology Parks of India; Ramana Gogula, Music Composer and Entrepreneur; and Kiran Maverick, Founder of August Fest.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan emphasised the importance of big ideas and technological disruption in helping India and Telangana achieve their long-term economic goals.

He highlighted Telangana’s Rising 2047 Vision Policy, aiming to elevate the state’s GDP to $1 trillion by 2035 and $3 trillion by 2047, increasing its contribution to the national GDP from 5% to 10%.

“Innovators, dreamers, and disruptors are the poster boys of our economy,” he stated, adding that platforms like August Fest are crucial for shaping the future of technology-led growth in the state and country.

The event also saw the launch of the Telangana Culinary and Experiential Tourism Accelerator by TGIC, with representatives Meraj Faheem (CEO, TGIC) and Sohel Khan (Lead – Innovations, TGIC) joining the dignitaries.

Ramana Gogula, reflecting on the global tech landscape, spoke about the increasing influence of AI. “AI is here to stay. It’s a tool to do the job better. Startups must learn to ride this wave,” he said. He noted that tech giants like Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft are collectively investing over $350 billion this year alone in building AI data centres.

Kiran Maverick, the festival’s founder, noted that while Hyderabad’s startup ecosystem has seen numerous small events, there was a need for a large-scale, global platform akin to TechCrunch, MWC, or WebSummit.

“August Fest aims to position Hyderabad among the top five global startup hubs,” he added.

A key highlight of this edition was the Social Impact Stage hosted by Telangana Innovation Cell, featuring local innovators creating change on the ground.

Deepak Reddy, a mechanical engineer-turned-innovator from Sangareddy, developed a multi-purpose harvester that removes stones from rocky soil. His innovation has turned 6000 acres of barren land into cultivable land, generating ₹15,000 additional income per acre, translating to a total ₹9 crore in additional revenue for farmers.

Arunjyothi S Lokhanday, founder of Anish Designers, converts wet waste into compostable paper and teaches sustainable practices at educational institutions. She also trains rural women in producing value-added products like pickles and spice mixes, and is preparing to launch her pickle brand.

Srija, a B.Tech student from BVRIT-H and founder of Srija Green Galaxy Pvt. Ltd., innovative eco-friendly Biopots using groundnut shells and agro waste. Her idea, born from a simple observation during a school plantation drive, has grown into a startup producing 100 biodegradable pots a day, and now includes eco-friendly teacups and Vinayaka idols. Her products are adopted by EPTRI, NGOs, and environmental organisations. Supported by TSIC, T-Works, and AGHUB, Srija received mentorship, idea validation, and a ₹4 lakh grant to scale her manufacturing unit in Gadwal.

The festival included multiple stages, hands-on workshops, startup showcases, and creative installations, offering a comprehensive platform for entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts to connect, learn, and grow.

With renewed energy and a shift in focus to technological innovation, The August Fest 2025 aims to shape the next chapter of India’s innovation journey — one that is rooted in grassroots impact and global ambition.