Inorbit Mall Vashi launches Navi Mumbai’s first Snitch store

Navi Mumbai, 19th August 2024: Inorbit Mall Vashi, Navi Mumbai’s favourite shopping destination launches Snitch, the trailblazing men’s fast fashion brand known for its avant-garde approach and trend-responsive designs on August 15. Since its inception in 2020, Snitch has quickly risen in the popularity charts among consumers with its trendy collection offering a unique blend of global inspirations and contemporary style.

The new Snitch store, located on the Ground floor of Inorbit Mall Vashi spans over 1500 sq. ft and enhances the mall’s existing portfolio of brands, catering to the ever-increasing demand of shoppers from Navi Mumbai and the surrounding areas. Snitch, having entered the fashion-forward Mumbai market with its store at Inorbit Mall Vashi will, feature an array of trend-driven apparel, from sleek, modern pieces to bold, statement-making designs, all crafted with the discerning modern man in mind.

Rohit Gopalani, SVP & Head – Leasing, Marketing & Corporate Communication, Inorbit Malls said, “We at Inorbit Malls understand the pulse of our consumers, and the brand mix across our malls reflects the same. By continually evolving to meet our consumers’ preferences, we are excited to introduce brands that set trends and resonate with our audience. Snitch is a trendsetter and one of the most sought-after men’s brands today, and we are truly thrilled to welcome it to the Inorbit family.”

Chetan Siyal, Founding member & CMO at Snitch, added, “We are delighted to mark our debut in Navi Mumbai with our first store at Inorbit Mall Vashi, one of the most popular shopping destinations in the area. This expansion represents an exciting milestone for us as we introduce our trend-setting collections to a new audience. We look forward to connecting with fashion-forward consumers in Navi Mumbai and becoming an integral part of the vibrant Inorbit community.”

The launch of Snitch at Inorbit Mall Vashi marks a significant addition to Navi Mumbai’s fashion scene. This new store promises to offer an exciting shopping experience, blending innovative designs with a fresh approach to men’s fashion. We welcome all to explore Snitch’s latest collections and enjoy the exclusive opening promotions.