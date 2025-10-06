INOXAP announces strategic investment in Dholera to support India’s semiconductor industry

October 06th, 2025: INOX Air Products (INOXAP), India’s leading producer of industrial and electronic gases, today announced a major investment initiative to support the country’s fast-growing semiconductor and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) sectors. The Company has already acquired a strategic land parcel in Dholera, Gujarat earlier this year, for construction of an Electronic Specialty Gas Hub which is currently in advanced stage of planning. The upcoming Hub will manufacture and supply Ultra High Purity (UHP) bulk and specialty gases—including Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Hydrogen—essential for advanced semiconductor fabrication. Designed as both a production and fulfilment centre, the Hub will ensure reliable, contamination-free delivery to fabs and OSAT units across India.

This investment forms part of INOXAP’s ₹500 Cr outlay to expanding purification capacities, building import-linked supply chains for critical gases, and deploying advanced transport and packaging solutions. The initiative reflects INOXAP’s long-term strategy to be an integral part of India’s high-tech ecosystem, enabling the next generation of semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

Speaking on the plans, Siddharth Jain, Managing Director – INOX Air Products said “INOXAP is proud to invest in Dholera, reinforcing our commitment to building a future-ready, self-reliant supply chain for India’s semiconductor ambitions. With the Hub, we are building the foundation for a self-reliant supply chain that can power the ambitions of global chipmakers and electronic manufacturers choosing India for setting up fabs. With a pan-India footprint, and decades of operational excellence, we are deploying the full breadth of our engineering and execution capabilities for creating a world-class infrastructure. This initiative is deeply aligned with the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, enabling India to compete at a global scale.”

INOXAP is already supporting the operational needs of India’s first semiconductor investment in Gujarat, underscoring its readiness to serve advanced fabrication facilities with ultra-high purity gases and contamination-free delivery systems. INOXAP also operates 6 large Air Separation Units in Gujarat for manufacturing Liquid Oxygen, Liquid Nitrogen and Liquid Argon, servicing the industrial gas needs of multiple manufacturing sectors including semiconductors and solar cells. With a robust national presence and access to global best practices through its partnership with Air Products, INOXAP is uniquely positioned to deliver the reliability, safety, and quality demanded by the world’s most advanced chipmakers.

Specialty and bulk gases play a vital role in semiconductor fabrication, enabling precision in etching, deposition, doping, and chamber cleaning. Their ultra-high purity is essential to wafer integrity, device performance, and fabrication yield.