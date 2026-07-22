Inside the mindset of Hussain Almatrouk, Exness Team Pro’s newest Arab trader

Hussain Almatrouk does not approach trading as a search for constant wins. For him, trading is a test of discipline, emotional control, and the ability to make clear decisions under pressure.

Hussain brings together several worlds that do not usually sit side by side: trading, educational technology, writing, AI, and community building. He has been trading since 2009, works with digital tools in education, is a published novelist, and leads community sessions around books, psychology, self-growth, and financial markets.

As the newest member of Exness Team Pro, Hussain brings a perspective shaped by both market experience and human behavior. His message to traders is direct: long-term growth does not come from avoiding losses, but from learning how to manage them, understand them, and avoid letting emotion turn one bad trade into a bigger mistake.

Hussain Almatrouk on trading discipline, technology, community, and joining Exness Team Pro

Hussain Almatrouk does not fit the typical trader profile. He combines a long-standing trading journey with a career in educational technology, a passion for writing, and an active role in building trading communities. He has been trading since 2009, works with AI and digital tools in education, is a published novelist, and leads both physical and online community sessions around books, psychology, self-growth, and trading.

As the newest member of Exness Team Pro, Hussain brings a philosophy shaped by discipline, emotional control, technology, and a deep respect for the psychological side of the markets. His approach is not only about identifying opportunities, but about managing risk, avoiding emotional decisions, and helping other traders understand that the real work often begins before a trade is even placed.

You’re not only a trader, but also a father, novelist, educational technology professional, and community leader. How do all these different parts of your life connect?

At first, they may look like completely different things. But for me, they’re all connected by emotion and discipline.

As a father, I need patience. As a writer, I need consistency and imagination. In education, I need to understand how people learn and how technology can help them grow. In trading, I need to manage myself before I manage any position.

Writing helped me understand people better. Being an educator helped me explain ideas more clearly. Trading taught me how important discipline is. Even football teaches me something. I support AC Milan, and if you follow football, you know there are highs and lows. Sometimes you celebrate, sometimes you suffer. It’s very similar to trading. You cannot lose yourself emotionally every time things do not go your way.

So for me, all these parts of life are connected. They all teach me how to control emotions, stay patient, and keep moving forward.

You once said that you hate losing more than you like gaining. What does that mean in your trading philosophy?

It means that losing affects me deeply, but not always in a bad way.

If I lose because the market moved against me and I followed my plan, I can accept that. This is trading. Not every trade will be successful. But if I lose because I became emotional, ignored my rules, or tried to take revenge on the market, that is different. That kind of loss is painful because I know I allowed my emotions to take control.

This is why risk management is very important to me. Before entering a trade, a disciplined trader knows how much he is willing to risk. Someone without a plan enters first and thinks later. That is the real difference

Personally, I may use a more assertive style when I trade small amounts of capital, but that does not mean everyone should trade that way. When people trade larger amounts, they must be more controlled.

A good trader is not someone who never loses. A good trader is someone who knows how to lose correctly, learn from it, and come back more disciplined.

Trading is often described as a solo journey, but you have built a strong community. How do you see the role of community in trading?

Trading is definitely a solo journey. At the end of the day, you are the one making the decision. You enter the trade. You close the trade. You manage your emotions. Nobody can do that for you.

But being on a solo journey does not mean you should be isolated.

In the wider GCC, we have the culture of the diwaniya. People gather, talk, debate, drink coffee, share opinions, and discuss life. This fits naturally with trading, as traders need a space where they can talk openly, exchange ideas, and support each other.

This is also why my book club became important. We discuss books about psychology, trading, and self-growth. Sometimes we talk about technical topics, but many times the discussion is about mindset. Why did you take that trade? Why did you move your stop loss? Why did you become angry after losing?

Community does not remove responsibility. Every trader is still responsible for their own decisions. But the community can give support, perspective, and accountability. Sometimes, that makes a big difference.

You work in educational technology and are a heavy AI user. How do technology and automation support the way you trade and teach?

Technology helps me save time and stay organized.

I use AI a lot, not only for trading but also in my work and daily life. In education, I use it to summarize material, organize information, and improve workflows. In my trading business, I use automation for client onboarding, subscriptions, Discord access, email lists, and other processes that used to take a lot of manual work.

For trading, journaling is an indispensable tool. Many traders think they remember why they entered a trade, but when they review it later, they realize they were not as clear as they thought. Journaling helps you see your real behavior.

Maybe you trade badly after two losses. Maybe you become overconfident after a profitable trade. Maybe you enter too early because you are afraid of missing the move. Technology helps you notice these patterns.

For me, AI does not replace thinking. It supports thinking. It removes repetitive work and gives me more space to focus on analysis, teaching, and decision-making.

Many brokers approach traders with strong communities. Why did you choose Exness?

For me, credibility is everything. I cannot put my name next to something I do not trust.

What I liked about Exness from the beginning was that the experience felt reliable. The withdrawals were smooth. The approach was not intrusive. As a trader, that matters. You don’t want complications when you are trying to withdraw. You don’t want unnecessary pressure. You want the broker to work properly, especially when the market is volatile.

I also value transparency. If something happens, I want accountability. I want a company that explains things clearly and takes responsibility. This is critical to me because my own credibility is connected to anything I support.

Exness gives me the trading conditions I need: reliable execution,1 instant withdrawals,2 stable spreads,3 and a platform I can trust. These allow traders to focus on their own discipline and strategy instead of worrying about the basics.

That is why Exness makes sense for me.

What does joining Exness Team Pro mean to you, and what are your goals for the future?

Joining Exness Team Pro is an honor, but it’s also a responsibility. Exness Team Pro is made up of traders who are respected for their knowledge, discipline, and influence. That means people are watching. What I say matters. What I promote matters. How I trade and teach matters.

One of my personal goals is to continue developing myself and to pursue a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification. I want to understand markets at a deeper level, not only from the technical side alone, but also from the economic side. Technical analysis is very important to me, but I also want to understand the story behind market movements.

As a Team Pro member, I want to continue helping traders think more rationally. I want to show that trading is not only about making money. It’s about planning, emotional control, self-awareness, and accepting that losses are part of the journey.

For me, the goal is simple: keep learning, keep growing, and keep helping traders build a more disciplined and responsible trading mindset.

Conclusion



Hussain’s journey reflects the qualities that define Exness Team Pro: discipline, transparency, continuous learning, and a genuine commitment to helping trading communities grow in a more responsible way.

His experience as a trader, educator, writer, and community leader gives him a perspective that goes beyond charts and market entries. For Hussain, trading is not only about identifying opportunities. It’s about building the emotional structure to handle pressure, accept losses, manage risk, and keep improving over time.

By joining Exness Team Pro, Hussain aims to continue promoting a more informed and disciplined trading mindset across the wider GCC region, helping traders understand that the real work often begins before a trade is placed.

1 Precise execution claims refer to average slippage rates on pending orders based on data collected between September 2024 and July 2025 for XAUUSD, USOIL and BTC CFDs on Exness Standard account vs similar accounts offered by four other brokers. Delays and slippage may occur. No guarantee of execution speed or precision is provided.

2 At Exness, over 98% of withdrawals are processed automatically. Processing times may vary depending on the chosen payment method.

3 Spreads may fluctuate and widen due to factors including market volatility and liquidity, news releases, economic events, when markets open or close, and the type of instruments being traded.