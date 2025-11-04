Instamart launches dedicated protein section on its app, Food Pharmer’s ‘Only What’s Needed’ also debuts on Instamart

04th November 2025: Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, launched a dedicated protein section on its app, reinforcing its commitment to helping health-conscious consumers make smarter food choices.

Coinciding with the launch, health and nutrition advocate Revant Himatsingka, better known as “Food Pharmer,” revealed that Only What’s Needed (OWN) is now available for delivery in just 10 minutes via Instamart.

With a growing consumer focus on protein-rich diets, Instamart has launched a dedicated “Protein” category, featuring trusted brands like Only What’s Needed to help users easily find options that suit their goals without having to spend time decoding complex nutrition labels. To further democratize access, Instamart will offer lower-priced protein options for everyday users, along with larger packs that deliver more value.

Taking to Instagram, Revant Himatsingka, Founder, Only What’s Needed, shared, “We’re excited to partner with Instamart to make Only What’s Needed Whey Protein available in just 10 minutes! It all began with a simple comment from Instamart, ‘Humare app pe aa jao’, and a few DMs later, the collaboration took shape. We had two conditions: maintain our website pricing and focus on making protein a daily habit for India, not just selling whey. Instamart agreed, and together we launched the Protein Store, making it easier for people to find protein-rich foods. With 70% of India still protein-deficient, this partnership is a step towards simplifying how the country consumes protein. Now, OWN Whey Protein is just a tap away on Instamart, tested, verified, and delivered in 10 minutes.”

Since its launch earlier this year, Only What’s Needed has seen a strong consumer response. With its availability on Instamart, the brand is now set to reach a wider consumer base across major Indian cities.

Born out of Revant’s mission to expose misleading food labels and the Indian public wanting transparent and trustworthy alternatives, Only What’s Needed is a platform where clean food is built with the public. The first product, Only What’s Needed whey protein, delivers a high-quality protein made with just 4 ingredients and is designed to be super light and easy to digest. Every batch undergoes 7 rigorous tests to ensure safety and nutrition label accuracy. Only What’s Needed has already captured attention as a disruptor in the crowded protein space, with a growing fan base seeking straightforward and trustworthy nutrition.

Taking to LinkedIn, Phani Kishan Addepalli – Co-Founder and CGO, Swiggy said, “Anyone who follows Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmer) knows how fiercely he protects consumer trust – no middlemen, no shortcuts, no compromises. Which is why this partnership means a lot! Only What’s Needed (OWN) is now live on Instamart, marking the first time it’s available on a quick commerce platform. It took time, transparency, and alignment on one shared goal, making protein more accessible to India, without diluting what makes the brand special. Convenience got us here. Trust will take us further.”

According to the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB), almost 73 percent of Indian diets are protein-deficient. With its debut on Instamart, Only What’s Needed Whey Protein can now be delivered in minutes, helping people stay consistent with their fitness and nutrition goals.