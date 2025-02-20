Insurance Businesses Struggle with Over 4,500 Compliances Annually, Reports TeamLease Regtech

New Delhi, 20th February 2025: TeamLease Regtech, India’s leading Regulatory Technology (Regtech) solutions company, has released its report titled ‘Simplifying Compliance Management for the Insurance Sector.’ The report presents a peak into the complexities that have plagued the insurance companies in the country. It analyses the extant regulatory framework, discusses challenges and recommends action items to mitigate those complications.

India’s insurance sector has witnessed significant growth and development over the past few years. The domestic insurance market has grown at a CAGR of 17% over the last 2 decades and is expected to reach a size of US$ 222 billion by 2026. However, with growth comes the burden of increasingly complex compliance obligations. A typical single-entity insurance company with a corporate office in a single state needs to deal with 2,236 unique compliances. The annual compliance obligations rise to 4,638 once the frequency of compliances is factored in. The sector is governed by a variety of laws at the central, state, and municipal levels, resulting in hundreds of distinct compliance requirements annually.

The company must also obtain 38 licenses, permissions, and approvals under 27 acts. Key licenses required for the insurance business include approvals under various IRDAI regulations like IRDAI (Registration, Capital Structure, Transfer of Shares & Amalgamation of Insurers) Regulations, 2024, IRDAI (Registration of Corporate Agents) Regulations, 2015, IRDAI (Insurance Brokers) Regulations, 2018, etc.

Sandeep Agrawal, Co-Founder and Director, TeamLease RegTech, says, “The Indian insurance sector, driven by increased awareness, favorable regulatory changes, and enhanced private sector participation, has witnessed impressive growth over the last two decades. The government’s allowance of 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the insurance sector would further accelerate growth, attracting significant foreign capital and boosting innovation. However, it is crucial to understand the complexities of compliance management that companies face in this space. Insurers operate within an exceptionally complex compliance framework, with a typical general insurer managing over 4,500 regulatory obligations annually, including critical requirements on solvency margins, anti-money laundering, and policyholder protection. Embracing compliance automation will be transformative for the industry, supporting the shift towards a cashless, paperless, and presenceless economy. Automation will enable insurers to streamline operations and meet evolving compliance demands with greater efficiency. This report delves into the realities of managing compliance in the insurance sector, highlighting the intricacies of operating within India’s multi-layered regulatory framework.”

The report reveals how intricate compliance management is in the insurance sector. These obligations rise exponentially as soon as the business increases its scale of operations and expands its geographical footprint. Tracking and managing all applicable regulatory obligations can be exceedingly difficult when done with Excel sheets that are dependent on people and done on an ad-hoc basis. The report concludes with recommendations for compliance reforms like a strong compliance culture led by company leadership, technology-driven solutions to automate compliance processes, and implementing data security measures to build customer trust. Further, regulators should consider introducing a single-window licensing framework to simplify approvals for insurers, encouraging RegTech adoption, and creating a centralized digital repository for regulations allowing companies to focus on growth and innovation.