Integrated Automotive Partners with Truecaller to Revolutionize Customer Engagement in the Commercial Truck Industry in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan, October 28, 2025 — Integrated Automotive, a leading provider of commercial trucking solutions in Jordan, has entered into a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, to enhance customer engagement and redefine communication in the automotive sector. Through the integration of Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution suite, this collaboration aims to establish new standards for trust, transparency, and engagement in the region, transforming the way Integrated Automotive interacts with its customers.

Integrated Automotive identified the growing need for more effective, transparent, and secure communication as customer expectations evolve in today’s fast-paced digital world. With the Truecaller Customer Experience Solution suite, which includes features like Verified Business Caller ID, Video Caller ID, Call Reason, and more, the company now has access to an array of capabilities built to elevate customer communication. By leveraging Truecaller Customer Experience Solution, Integrated Automotive will provide customers with calls that are instantly recognizable, featuring the company’s name localized in Arabic, logo, and a green verification badge, fostering immediate trust and confidence.

Additionally, the Call Reason feature in Arabic will allow the brand to provide customers with context before the call is even answered, informing them of the call’s purpose and reducing any uncertainty. This will lead to more informed and confident customer interactions, further strengthening the relationship between Integrated Automotive and its customers.

Ahed Sukhon, General Manager at Integrated Automotive, commented:

”At Integrated Automotive, we are always committed to providing practical solutions and customer-centric services that build trust and enhance the ownership experience, especially in the field of selling trucks and heavy equipment. Through our partnership with Truecaller, we reinforce this commitment by ensuring reliable and transparent communication with our customers in Jordan. This collaboration not only reflects our dedication to adopting global best practices but also demonstrates our vision to set new benchmarks of excellence in the trucks and heavy equipment sector.”

Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, shared:

“Truecaller is thrilled to collaborate with Integrated Automotive to redefine customer communication in Jordan. By deploying our Customer Experience Solution Suite, Integrated Automotive can enable secure, trustworthy, and transparent interactions. The ability to display their Business Name and Call Reason in Arabic ensures every engagement is contextually relevant and culturally resonant. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation and establishes a new standard for customer engagement within the automotive sector.”