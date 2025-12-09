Intellect Elevates Manish Maakan to Executive President & Group Chief Revenue Officer

Chennai, India, Dec 09th: Intellect Design Arena Ltd., an enterprise-grade global financial technology leader known for its AI-First approach and its application of First Principles Thinking, Open Finance Architecture and Design Thinking to reimagine banking and insurance institutions, today announced the elevation of Manish Maakan to Executive President & Group Chief Revenue Officer (GCRO). Manish will continue to serve as CEO Intellect Wholesale Banking, while assuming an expanded mandate to drive Intellect’s global growth momentum across major financial hubs.

This announcement comes at a defining time in the evolution of the financial technology landscape. Around the world, banks and financial institutions are shifting decisively toward modular, API-led and intelligence-driven architectures that enable resilience, agility and real-time decisioning. Intellect’s leadership in this transformation is anchored on two strategic innovations:

eMACH.ai – the world’s first enterprise-grade, composable and contextual open finance platform

– the world’s first enterprise-grade, composable and contextual open finance platform Purple Fabric– Intellect’s Open Business Impact AI platform that delivers measurable outcomes across mission-critical banking workflows

As the next wave of digital transformation accelerates, Intellect is seeing rapidly growing demand across the US, Canada, Europe, MEA, India, APAC and ANZ. The elevation of Manish to a group-level revenue leadership role strengthens the company’s ability to capture this demand with discipline, scalability and a sharply aligned global market strategy.

Driving the Next Phase of Enterprise Impact

Manish has been a key member of Intellect’s growth journey in deepening client relationships, strengthening enterprise deal leadership, and elevating the company’s relevance across Tier-1 and Tier-2 financial institutions. His strategic insight, customer-centric approach, and expertise in complex transformation programs have helped position Intellect as a trusted partner for mission-critical modernisation.

In his expanded role, Manish will anchor Intellect’s global revenue charter across markets, bringing together:

Market development

Enterprise deal orchestration

Partner ecosystem expansion

● Regional and solution-level revenue alignment

This unified structure will enhance Intellect’s ability to deliver consistent, predictable, and scalable growth.