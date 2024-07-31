InterContinental Dubai Festival City Celebrates Success of Shop, Stay & Savour Summer Package

Dubai, UAE, 31 July 2024 – InterContinental Dubai Festival City proudly announces the overwhelming success of its exclusive “Shop, Stay & Savour” summer package, meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled staycation experience. Guests are invited to indulge in up to 25% savings on opulent accommodations, complemented by a host of enticing benefits.

“Summer in Dubai presents the ideal backdrop for both exploration and relaxation,” stated Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. “Our ‘Shop, Stay & Savour’ package is thoughtfully designed to blend luxury, convenience, and exceptional value into a single, unforgettable staycation experience.”

Discover the Shop, Stay & Savour Experience

Guests can delight in a serene and luxurious stay, beginning each day with a lavish breakfast at Anise. This dining haven boasts an extensive selection of international dishes and live cooking stations, ensuring a memorable culinary adventure. The package also includes dinner options that cater to diverse palates, with Anise’s expert chefs delivering a world of flavours through meticulously prepared international cuisines.

To elevate the relaxation experience, the package features an AED 100 spa voucher for SPA InterContinental. Here, guests can immerse themselves in a sanctuary of tranquillity with an array of treatments designed to soothe the mind and body. From deep tissue massages to rejuvenating facials by Exuviance, skilled therapists provide holistic therapies in an ambiance of pure relaxation.

The Dubai Festival City Mall Voucher Booklet enhances the package by offering exclusive discounts and special offers at numerous retail outlets. Guests can indulge in premium shopping experiences at high-end stores and boutiques, making the most of the exclusive deals available only through this package.

Families will particularly appreciate the inclusion of access to Planet Trekkers Kid’s Club. This vibrant hub offers a plethora of activities such as rock climbing, arts and crafts, and cooking classes, all within a safe and supervised environment. Parents can unwind with peace of mind, knowing their children are engaged in fun and educational activities.