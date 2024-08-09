International Rett Syndrome Foundation to Host 17th Annual St. Louis Strollathon

All funds raised support the nonprofit’s mission to empower families and accelerate research toward treatments and a cure for Rett syndrome.

(St. Louis, Mo., Aug. 9, 2024) — The International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) will host its 17th annual St. Louis Strollathon on Sat., Oct. 19 with registration starting at 1 p.m. and the walk beginning at 2 p.m. The one-mile family-friendly stroll, which will be held at the JCC St. Louis located at 2 Millstone Campus Dr., includes a visit from Fredbird, entertainment and food.

The St. Louis Strollathon has raised a total of more than $900,000 since its first event in 2008. The Strollathon is the area’s major fundraising event and brings together families from across the Midwest affected by Rett syndrome. All proceeds will benefit the International Rett Syndrome Foundation.

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls (one in 10,000 births), more rarely in boys, and leads to severe impairments. It is usually recognized in children between six to 18 months as they begin to miss developmental milestones or lose abilities they had gained, including their ability to speak, walk, eat, and even breathe. Rett particularly affects speech, purposeful hand use, and coordination, leaving individuals trapped in their own bodies, understanding more than they can communicate. There is currently no cure for Rett syndrome.

St. Louis is home to a specialty clinic – a collaboration between Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The clinic has a team of specialists with substantial experience in the diagnostic evaluation and treatment of individuals with Rett syndrome.

Since 2004, these nationwide family-friendly strolls have raised more than $17 million to advance IRSF’s mission to empower families and accelerate research toward a world without Rett Syndrome.

The International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) is the leading Rett syndrome research and advocacy organization. IRSF has invested over $58 million in research leading to identifying Rett syndrome’s cause, demonstrating Rett syndrome is reversible in mice, and supporting the clinical trials that led to the first-ever FDA-approved treatment. For more information, visit www.rettsyndrome.org.

Donations are appreciated to the Strollathon, which is free and open to the public. For more information, call (314) 346-1323 or visit the organization’s website at www.st-louis.strollathon.org.