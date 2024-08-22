Introducing Automatic URL Categorization: Enhanced Security and Efficiency

Security administrators work hard to enhance security with detailed policy creation. At Check Point, we are constantly striving to enhance the security and efficiency of our solutions to support security teams. Our new feature, Automatic URL Categorization, helps your team make the most of their security policies.

This capability leverages advanced machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide superior URL classification, ensuring security policies are applied accurately.

NLP-Based URL Classification Key Highlights:

Improved Accuracy: Our expanded URL categorization significantly improves classification accuracy for public websites, boosting it from 91% to 98%. This enhancement ensures that customers benefit from more precise and reliable URL filtering.

Over the past 30 days alone, this expanded system has successfully classified 50,000 URLs. This rapid processing capability is crucial in maintaining robust security, as it enables swift identification. Comprehensive Availability: Automatic URL Categorization is now available to all customers across all supported versions of Check Point’s Quantum Network Security, Harmony SASE, and CloudGuard Network solutions.

Understanding Automatic URL Categorization

This expanded capability analyzes website content and categorizes URLs in most major languages. URL Categorization enables firewall security policies to be accurately applied to previously unclassified or novel websites.

Check Point employs additional security measures to determine malware and phishing threats on websites by using Infinity ThreatCloud AI,. This comprehensive security automatically ensures seamless identification and mitigation of threats.

Our Automatic URL Categorization feature integrates seamlessly with Check Point’s security platforms:

Quantum Network Security: Protects your network infrastructure with advanced threat prevention and real-time monitoring.

Harmony SASE: Delivers secure access to your applications and data from any location, ensuring seamless and secure remote work.

CloudGuard Network: Secures your cloud environments with robust security policies and threat intelligence.

Enhance Secure with automatic URL categorization

With the launch of automatic URL categorization, Check Point continues to lead the way in cyber security innovation. We are committed to providing our customers with the best tools to protect their digital assets and ensure peace of mind. Upgrade to the latest version of our solutions today and experience the enhanced security and efficiency of Automatic URL Categorization.