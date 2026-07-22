Introducing SunRay: S Hotels & Resorts Unveils a New Social & Swim Club Concept Inspired by Life Under the Sun

Bangkok, Thailand| July 22 – S Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality group known for its wellness-minded approach to leisure, has announced the launch of SunRay Social & Swim Club. This new concept blends social connection, all-day dining and drinks, and vibrant poolside and beachfront experiences into a fresh new offering for guests. The concept will debut with a soft launch on August 1 at SAii Koh Samui Villas, the brand’s adult-only retreat, where SunRay will be exclusively available to adult guests, offering the ideal setting for meaningful connections and quality time together.

Designed around a growing shift from late-night revelry to soulful daytime connection, SunRay introduces a new kind of beachside gathering, programmed by the rhythm of the sun rather than the intensity of nightlife. The concept celebrates a more effortless way of socialising, centred on the simple pleasure of being together by the water, elevated through curated programming, music, playful activities and relaxed poolside dining, whether sinking into a corner with a stack of vinyls, picking up a game, or slipping into the pool.

A fresh take on the seaside social experience, SunRay Samui follows the natural progression of daylight, moving from gentle awakening to relaxed sundowners via four distinctive moods while avoiding the intensity of high-energy partying.

First Light sets a serene tone for the day with sunrise wellness sessions, including yoga and Pilates, designed for early risers. As the morning unfolds, Morning Drift invites guests to ease into the day with pool floats, board games that spark connection, and dedicated listening corners curated in partnership with Gadhouse, the Bangkok-born turntable label known for their chic retro designs. Featuring the Henry turntable collection, the feather-light ’80s-inspired Wesley headphones and a thoughtfully selected vinyl library spanning moods and eras, guests can unwind to SunRay-inspired sounds or discover specially curated Gadhouse playlists every Saturday, perfectly attuned to the rhythm of the shore.

Peak Sun brings a sociable energy centred around food, drinks and shared moments. The culinary experience embraces a relaxed, pool-friendly approach, bringing together globally inspired comfort dishes, SunRay signatures and local favourites are designed for leisurely grazing or lingering lunches and dinners by the water. A drinks programme centred on refreshing, sun-ready cocktails and easy-going serves encourages enjoyment throughout the day, leading into a daily Happy Hour from 3–5PM as the afternoon settles into golden hour.

Playful programming, from poolside games, waterproof uno cards and poolside Jenga to creative, sustainable DIYs, keeps the atmosphere spirited yet unforced, where nothing runs on a clock and every moment unfolds at its own pace.

From sunset onwards, Golden Hour sets the mood with downtempo beats and sunset anthems, creating the perfect atmosphere as day turns to night. Enhancing the experience is a vibrant entertainment line-up, featuring mesmerising fire dance performances every Thursday and Sunday, live DJ and saxophone sessions every Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and dynamic Muay Thai dance showcases every Saturday.

Following its debut in Koh Samui this August, SunRay will celebrate its official global debut this October, expanding to SAii’s beachfront resorts in Phuket and the Maldives.

“SunRay marks the next step in our evolution towards experience-led hospitality,” said Michael Marshall, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts. “It gives us a new way to bring people together in the hours when the day feels its best, with food, music and atmosphere guided by the sun rather than the clock. It is relaxed, unpretentious and designed for guests to settle in, slow down and feel at ease.

GHA DISCOVERY members can enjoy an exclusive SunRay Day Pass for THB 1,500, including pool access, signature activities and THB 2,000 in food and beverage credit to spend throughout the day.