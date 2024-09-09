Introducing The Latest Travel Trend: “Concert Holidays”

Photo by Colin Lloyd

Find out how avid fans are combining travel and live music – and plan your concert holiday adventure!

Have you ever thought about combining your passion for travel with your love for your favorite artist? An estimated 20% of fans buying tickets for the first stop on the European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, which kicks off in Paris on May 9th, were Americans. This amazing figure highlights the prevalence of a new trend: ‘concert holidays’.

Matthew Smith, COO of Ticket Squeeze, explains the appeal of combining a vacation and a concert and gives you his top tips to book your own concert holiday.

So, What Is A Concert Holiday?

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re seeing that music lovers have rediscovered their passion for seeing their favorite artists in person,” Matthew explains. “With the rise of huge tours like Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, the ‘Concert Holiday’ is becoming the latest travel trend.”

This innovative concept fuses two passions — travel and music — into a singular, exhilarating experience. Concert holidays entail jetting off to another country to partake in the euphoria of a live music event while indulging in the destination’s diverse cultural offerings and tourist attractions.

Why Are Concert Holidays So Popular?

The core of a concert holiday is, of course, experiencing a cherished artist or band perform. But beyond the thrill of the concert itself, these traveling music fans have relished the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture.

“Whether it’s discovering hidden gems in the bustling streets of Tokyo before catching a live performance or walking around historic venues in Paris beyond singing along to Swift, concert holidays offer a unique opportunity to engage in enriching experiences that complement your musical adventure,” Matthew explains.

Matthew’s Top Tips: Book Your Own Concert Holiday

Thinking of planning your own concert holiday? Matthew’s top tips have you covered:

Secure Concert Tickets In Advance: “Your trip will be centered around the concert, so I recommend seeing where you can get the best or cheapest tickets first,” Matthew advises. “Every destination has something unique to offer, so no matter where you get tickets, you won’t be disappointed.”

Plan Your Trip Around The Event Date: Once you’ve confirmed which tour date you’ll attend, plan your travel accordingly. Consider factors such as transportation, accommodation, which attractions or sites you’d like to visit, and the duration of your stay to optimise your time at the destination.

Book Accommodation Near The Venue: To minimize travel time and maximize convenience, book accommodation near the concert venue. “Make sure to book your rooms as soon as you get your tickets, as good accommodation near the venue will sell out lightning fast,” Matthew advises.

Check Visa Requirements And Travel Documentation: Ensure you have the necessary visas and travel documentation well in advance. Familiarize yourself with entry requirements and any travel restrictions that may apply to your destination.

Explore Tourist Attractions And Activities: “One of the key reasons you’re going on this trip is to experience life in a different country, so take advantage of your time in the destination by exploring its tourist attractions and engaging in local activities,” Matthew advises. Research sightseeing tours, cultural experiences, and culinary adventures to make the most of your concert holiday.

Stay Informed About Event Details: Stay updated on event details such as schedule changes, venue guidelines, and any additional information provided by the organizers. Follow official social media channels and sign up for event newsletters to receive timely updates.

Prepare For The Concert: “Plan ahead for the concert experience by familiarizing yourself with the venue layout, entry procedures, and any restrictions on items such as bags or cameras. Arrive early to secure a good spot and soak in the atmosphere before the show begins,” Matthew advises.

“Celebrate the harmony of travel and music with concert holidays,” Matthew says. “With strategic planning and attention to detail, you can orchestrate an unforgettable experience that hits all the right notes.”