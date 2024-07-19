For the ever-increasing number of people becoming lactose intolerant or adopting veganism as a lifestyle choice, Oxbow Brands is thrilled to announce the launch of its new brand, Vegan Drink Company (VDC). This new venture paves the way for brand expansion through offline channels in modern and general retail, as well as the food service sectors across India.

With this new brand offering, plant-based milk beverage users no longer have to rely on dairy milk with varying fat contents. Instead, they can choose from multiple sources like millets, nuts, fruits, and grains, providing an array of options to replace traditional milk in their daily beverages.

Vegan Drink Company offers dairy-free beverages in five exciting variants to suit all taste palettes and nutritional needs:

1. Almond

2. Oats

3. Millet

4. Soy

5. Coconut

These vegan drinks are made from plant-based proteins, with no added sugar, and feature a delicious, creamy flavor and aroma that elevates the drinking experience.

“We are ecstatic to launch the Vegan Drink Company, our new brand under Oxbow catering to the specific requirements of health and environmentally-conscious consumers today. With this exciting new range of beverages, we aim to support the changing lifestyle of people,” said Rahul Johar, Founder & CEO of Oxbow Brands.

The healthy range of drinks is meticulously crafted by Mother Nature to be dairy-free, based on proactive feedback from coffee shops and industry professionals. Consumers opting for these healthy drinks can enjoy on-the-go nutrition, as they are fortified with Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, and Vitamin B12.

The products from the new range will be available to consumers on the brand’s official website, Amazon, and leading cafes and retail chains like Barista, Nature’s Basket, Q Mart, Pothy’s, Nilgiris, and Magson stores, with distribution in neighboring countries like Bhutan and Nepal as well.