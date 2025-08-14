Introducing World Soccer Ticket: Over 1500 Matches From the World’s Most Important Leagues, All in One Place, Only From Xfinity

PHILADELPHIA, August 14, 2025 — Comcast today announced the launch of World Soccer Ticket exclusively for Xfinity customers, the industry’s first video package custom-built for soccer fans. Now, customers can seamlessly enjoy more than 1,500 matches from the world’s best leagues, including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Major League Soccer, LALIGA, Liga MX, the FIFA World Cup, and more, all in one place.

With nearly 60 channels, Peacock, an X1 device all included, plus the option to easily add more streaming apps via Xfinity StreamStore, World Soccer Ticket gives fans the content and platform they need to follow their favorite teams and leagues, taking the guesswork out of finding the matches they care about most. It delivers the best, most-immersive viewing experience with features like a personalized soccer hub that brings together all the action from across the leagues in one place, Xfinity Multiview to watch multiple games simultaneously, stunning 4K resolution for select matches, and the Sports Zone app for real-time stats, scores, and betting odds. Customers can quickly access the destination and enhanced features by saying “World Soccer Ticket” or “fútbol” into the platform’s bilingual voice remote.

“Figuring out where to watch your favorite team or match is often a painful game of chance. Now, with World Soccer Ticket, there’s no better way to watch the beautiful game than with Xfinity,” said Jon Gieselman, Chief Growth Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast. “It’s easy, we did the work for our customers and pulled together the most coveted leagues and tournaments – from Premier League, LALIGA and Champions League to the World Cup – and put them in one place. We added some magic to the experience with innovations like Multiview, 4K and Sports Zone all easily accessible with one simple click or voice command.”

World Soccer Ticket is available for an all-in monthly price of $85. It includes nearly 60 broadcast, cable news, and English- and Spanish-language sports channels and a subscription to Peacock Premium so customers can enjoy a huge collection of movies, shows, news and other live sports alongside all their favorite soccer programming.

With World Soccer Ticket, customers can enjoy:

Live coverage of top international leagues and competitions including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LALIGA, Liga MX, CONCACAF Champions Cup, NWSL, and more on the networks of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, UniMás, ESPN, FS1, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Universo and TUDN.

Nearly 200 additional Premier League matches in English and Spanish through Peacock, plus select 4K games of the week on NBC.

The best of MLS with seamless access to MLS 360 and Sunday Night Soccer within the channel guide on Xfinity X1 and the Xfinity Stream app, no MLS Season Pass subscription required. Plus, additional MLS coverage on the networks of FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes throughout the season.

Every match on the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in English on FOX and in Spanish with Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

More than just soccer with comprehensive live coverage of other major sports and leagues like the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA football and basketball on the package’s networks and Peacock.

Seamless access to 100+ streaming channels within the channel guide, complementing the already robust line up of programming with channels such as NBC Sports Now, FOX Sports, Real Madrid TV, Telemundo Al Dia, TODAY All Day, Sky News, and more.

And with Xfinity StreamStore, X1 makes it easy for customers to customize World Soccer Ticket with additional streaming services like MLS Season Pass, Paramount+ and ESPN+. This allows them to enjoy even more live soccer coverage from leagues like MLS, Serie A, and Bundesliga alongside everything included in World Soccer Ticket, all on one bill. Xfinity X1 delivers a personalized viewing experience that brings together live TV and more than 450 streaming apps and channels, including access to 200,000 movies and shows available to rent or buy. X1 puts everything customers enjoy in one place — making it easy for customers to find and watch all their favorite sports and entertainment.

For customers who prefer watching on their own streaming devices, World Soccer Ticket is also accessible at home and on-the-go via the Xfinity Stream app on supported platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS Roku, Xumo streaming devices, and more.

Today, more than 70% of all internet traffic is driven by streaming live sports and entertainment. Whether watching all the action on the pitch, or streaming in 4K on multiple devices, Xfinity delivers customers a fast, reliable wall-to-wall WiFi experience with multi-gig speeds, ultra low-lag, and the capacity to connect hundreds of devices in the home.