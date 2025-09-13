Inverness Graham-backed Treat Planet Acquires Bosco & Roxy’s, Extends Leadership in Grab-and-Go Premium Pet Treats

WAYNE, Pa., September 13, 2025 — Inverness Graham, a Philadelphia-based buyout firm focused on acquiring innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry, announced today that its pet treat platform, Treat Planet, has acquired Bosco & Roxy’s, a market leader in premium, complex decoration, baked dog treats.

Headquartered in London, Ontario, Bosco & Roxy’s designs and manufactures baked dog treats spanning seasonal celebrations (e.g., Christmas, Halloween) and an everyday collection (e.g., birthdays, celebrations). The company has invested significantly in automation and manufacturing capabilities to deliver consistent quality, rapid product innovation, and scalable production across both branded and private label product lines. The addition of Bosco and Roxy’s expands Treat Planet’s product portfolio, adds differentiated manufacturing capabilities and furthers the company’s position as the market leader in Grab-and-Go dog treats across multiple channels to market.

“The acquisition of Bosco & Roxy’s represents a natural extension of our strategy to build a category-leading consumable pet product company,” stated Aliya Khaydarova, Partner at Inverness Graham. “With its state-of-the art, 80,000 sq ft facility, Bosco & Roxy’s is one of North America’s largest and most advanced pet bakeries. The combination strengthens Treat Planet’s speed-to-innovation capabilities and Grab-and-Go channel leadership, positioning the company for accelerated growth.”

“We are excited to join forces with Bosco & Roxy’s,” said Doug Martin, President and Co-Founder of Treat Planet. “We share a deep and longstanding commitment to baking the highest-quality dog treats, and we look forward to leveraging our combined capabilities to deliver even more differentiated premium pet products through more channels and for more occasions.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal counsel to Inverness Graham. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.