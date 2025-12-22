‘Invincible Bharat 5.0 – Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yatra’ to Begin from Lucknow

Delhi, Dec 22: The Invincible Bharat 5.0 – Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yatra will commence from Lucknow on January 24 with the objective of strengthening the on-ground implementation of creating entrepreneurs in support with the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM YUVA Mission) and enabling trained yet unemployed youth to take up entrepreneurship. The Yatra will cover 25 districts across Uttar Pradesh, along with selected academic and institutional centres in Delhi, creating a direct bridge between youth, government support systems, financial institutions and market opportunities.

The initiative has been designed not just as an awareness drive, but as a practical execution platform, where young aspirants can complete the entire process of starting a business at a single location. Through this Yatra, participants will receive on-the-spot support for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), filing applications in real time on the CM YUVA portal, and establishing direct credit linkages with banks and NBFCs, District Industries Centres, financial institutions and franchise partners will engage directly with youth at every stop of the Yatra.

Covering nearly 2,500 kilometres, the Yatra will organise a two-day programme in each of the 25 districts. Every district event will feature a Kaushal Mela, multi-sector skill and career pavilions, on-the-spot skill registrations, entrepreneurship counselling and dedicated banking desks. This integrated approach aims to help young people choose suitable enterprise or skill pathways based on their interests and receive immediate guidance to move forward.

The Yatra aims to create awareness amongst over one crore youth, generate more than 1 Crore + digital impressions across 25 districts, facilitate over one lakh skill registrations, and support the training of 25,000 aspiring entrepreneurs. More than 50 franchise and business models will be showcased to encourage local enterprise creation and boost district-level economic activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rakesh Sachan Ji, Hon’ble Minister for MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said that the CM Yuva Udyami Scheme is focused on transforming youth from job seekers to job creators. He stated that initiatives like Invincible Bharat 5.0 – Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yatra play a crucial role in translating government schemes into real opportunities on the ground by connecting youth with training, finance and markets on a single platform. He added that he is glad to note that the Yatra would significantly strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Alok Kumar Additional Chief Secretary MSME and Export Promotion, Government of UP said that this is a revolutionary move to reach out to rural masses in the state and connect the youth to the skilling ecosystem and motivate them to become entrepreneurs. He said that the Udyami Yojna is a unique scheme ever made in this country to facilitate youth to create businesses and generate jobs rather than looking for job.

Mr. K. Vijayendra Pandian, IAS, Commissioner & Director – Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh, who conducted the Curtain Raiser of the event, said that Invincible Bharat 5.0 – Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yatra will play a significant role in strengthening district-level entrepreneurship by connecting youth with skilling, finance and market opportunities. He said the initiative will help translate government policies into real enterprises on the ground.

Dr Preet Sandhu, Founder and Director of Startup Stairs, said that the core objective of Invincible Bharat 5.0 – Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yatra is to move beyond awareness and enable youth to actually start enterprises. She said that by bringing DPR preparation, bank linkage and application processes onto a single platform, the Yatra is making the entrepreneurial journey simpler and more accessible for both rural and urban youth.

The Invincible Bharat 5.0 – Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yatra is being organised by Startup Stairs, a DPIIT-registered Startup India incubator and an investee company of NSDC International. The organisation works closely with young entrepreneurs in high-growth sectors such as drones, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and robotics, offering structured incubation and ecosystem support. Startup Stairs aims to strengthen local entrepreneurship, generate large-scale skill-led employment and contribute to building a self-reliant, future-ready India.

Invincible Bharat 5.0 – Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yatra is not merely a roadshow, but a focused and outcome-driven initiative to connect Uttar Pradesh’s youth with real entrepreneurial opportunities and sustainable livelihoods.

The inaugural programme in Lucknow marked the formal commencement of the Yatra and witnessed the presence of senior government officials and industry leaders, including Mr. Sarveshwar Shukla, State Nodal Officer, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Mr. Rakshit Kejriwal, Global President, Phillips Education; Dr Lt General RK Anand, CEO – Drone Planet; Mr. Shailendra Singh, GM Bank of Baroda and Convener SLBC; Mr. Avijit Jain, COO Lending, Paytm; Mr. Deepak Chaturvedi, NSDC State Head UP; Mr. Pulkit Khare, Director UPSDM; Smt. Selva Kumari Ji, IAS, DG – Department of Technical Education, UP; and Mr. K. Vijayendra Pandian, IAS, Commissioner & Director – Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh, along with video bites from Mr. Ramesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director – PC Jeweller, and Mr. Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO – DeHaat. The programme also featured an MoU signing ceremony, a curtain raiser and address by Shri Alok Kumar, IAS, a video message by Shri Rakesh Sachan Ji and concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Lt General RK Anand.