IoTechWorld and IFFCO Partnership Boosts Agricultural Productivity for 500+ Farmer Families

New Delhi, 20th September 2024: IoTechWorld Avigation, a leading drone technology company, and IFFCO, a premier cooperative society, have positively impacted the lives of over 500 farmers and their families across 11 Indian states within just 8 months since their collaboration began in December 2023. Under this partnership, 500 drones have been committed to enhancing agricultural productivity. This initiative aims to revolutionize farming practices and promote sustainable agriculture in India.

Recently, IoTechWorld and IFFCO also announced a special limited-time offer for AGRIBOT drone customers, providing a unique opportunity for farmers and service providers to access cutting-edge drone technology. Under this exclusive incentive, IFFCO is providing AGRIBOT drones without any cap on the number of acres, maximizing the potential gains for participants. This initiative is designed to encourage the widespread use of drone technology in agriculture, improving efficiency and crop management while reducing costs.

The AGRIBOT MX, touted as India’s No. 1 Agri Drone, boasts impressive features designed specifically for agricultural applications. It is equipped with a powerful 25200 mAh Lithium-Ion battery, capable of covering up to 1500 acres per battery set. The drone’s spraying capacity is up to 6 acres per hour, with the potential to cover 25 acres per day using multiple battery sets.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anoop Upadhyay, Co-founder of IoTechWorld Avigation, said, “Our partnership with IFFCO is a significant milestone in our journey of transforming Indian agriculture through technology. We are elated with the response and impact created in just 8 months under this partnership. Our AGRIBOT drones are designed meticulously with special attention to the challenges faced by Indian farmers. This large-scale deployment of our AGRIBOT Krishi drones bears a solid testament to the advantages of precision agriculture. Drone data is sent to the cloud for real-time monitoring & data analytics using 4G / 5G connectivity. It is exciting to see this collaboration boost crop yields, reduce input costs, and ultimately improve the livelihoods of farmers across the designated states.” Resonating a similar sentiment, Mr. Deepak Bhardwaj, Co-founder of IoTechWorld Avigation, said, “We are honored to take this partnership ahead with IFFCO and positively create impact in farmers’ lives. The impact we’ve seen in just eight months across 11 states is truly encouraging. Farmers have started realizing the benefits of using drones in spraying operations” As per IFFCO, the initiative perfectly aligns with its mission to empower Indian farmers and promote sustainable agriculture. The initiative also aims to empower women & promote ‘Jehar Mukat Kheti’ (Poison-Free Agriculture). Drone technology provides several benefits, including high efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In the traditional method, farmers use three 45 kg urea bags per acre per crop and one to one-and-a-half bags of DAP fertilizer. With drone technology, Nano Urea and Nano DAP, both in liquid form, are being promoted.”

The agreement between IoTechWorld and IFFCO aims to cover an impressive 30 lakh acres of farmland, spanning multiple states including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. This extensive coverage demonstrates the ambitious scale of the project and its potential impact on Indian agriculture.

These drones are specifically designed and programmed for efficient fertilizer and pesticide spraying, ensuring optimal coverage and resource utilization. This collaboration between IoTechWorld and IFFCO represents a significant step forward in the modernization of Indian agriculture.