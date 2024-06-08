IP65/67 Quarter Turn L and T Handles Online from FDB Panel Fittings

Isleworth, United Kingdom, June 08, 2024 — The team at FDB Panel Fittings Online store is delighted to announce that they now have full stock of easy to fit traditional L and T style lock handles for all types of generic industrial applications, from production line to office, specialist vehicles to marine, offshore to hangers, control rooms to distribution centres.

These high-quality L and T handles with sealing to IP65 and IP67 are intuitive in operation with or without inserts or lock cylinders. With sophisticated ergonomic design they typically come easily to hand and are comfortable to use. Their leverage allows operation of internal rod systems for multi-point gasket sealing and added security, which is increasingly important for the protection of sophisticated digital process controls. Also, the Panel Fittings Online store now carries wing-knob inserts which function as smaller variants for wall mounted enclosures. Likewise standard “spanner lock” style inserts for standard quarter turns enable the use of an extended handle key, which offers enhanced leverage in situations where a larger fixed handle is not appropriate.

Well suited to office and industrial applications, these modern variants of a proven traditional L and T designs are convenient and natural in feeling during operation, excellent in larger spaces, suit floor standing cabinets and large enclosures. They are available in polyamide, zinc die chrome and black powder coat, plus in polished stainless steel with a wide selection carried in stock for urgent delivery to customers production facility or project site.