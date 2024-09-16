IPDDMumbai 2024: Kritika Rawat & RealtyNXT Propel PropTech to the Forefront of Indian Real Estate

Mumbai, September 16th, 2024: RealtyNXT successfully hosted the highly anticipated India PropTech Demo Day 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event brought together over 200 attendees, including key decision-makers, investors, developers, and PropTech startups, for a day of innovation, collaboration, and cutting-edge technological solutions that are set to transform the Indian real estate landscape.

The Demo Day saw the top 12 shortlisted PropTech startups from a pool of 40 companies showcasing their innovative solutions designed to address pressing challenges in the real estate industry. The event lived up to its tagline, *“Ignite New Possibilities,”* by providing a platform for startups to present their technologies and engage in meaningful discussions with industry leaders, fostering partnerships that can inspire lasting change.

The top 12 PropTech startups, each given 7 minutes to present their solutions, followed by 3 minutes of Q&A with the jury, represented the best in real estate technology. These startups tackled a variety of challenges, from AI-powered property management and sustainable water management to construction automation and virtual reality in real estate.

The selected startups in alphabetical order were:

1. 13 Sq Ft

2. Bizcerebro Technologies

3. Clairco

4. DigiQC

5. Habytat

6. JalSevak

7. MOB

8. Pacerobotics

9. Paving+

10. Propall

11. The VR Company

12. UrbanREV

The event featured a distinguished jury panel consisting of some of the most influential leaders in real estate and technology, who took time out of their busy schedules to evaluate the startups. The jury members, known for their contributions to integrating technology into real estate, carefully assessed the solutions and engaged in insightful discussions with the startups.

The jury members included:

– Mr. Arvind Prithvinath Singh, CTO & Product Officer, Executive VP-IT, Puravankara

– Mr. Chintan Sheth, Chairman & Managing Director, Sheth Realty

– Mr. Shridhar N, Group Director & CEO, Hiranandani Group

– Mr. Vishesh Kaul, CIO & CDO, Prestige Group

– Mr. Vivek Agarwal, Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards

– Ms. Deveshri Patel, Chief Technology Officer, Godrej Living

The 200+ attendees at the event included top executives, investors, and stakeholders from across India’s real estate industry. This carefully curated group of decision-makers actively participated in the presentations and networking sessions, exploring opportunities to integrate innovative technologies into their business strategies.

Many PropTech startups secured follow-up meetings with these key decision-makers, establishing connections that will likely lead to strategic partnerships and business pilots. The event created an environment ripe for collaboration, where technology could be leveraged to address real-world problems in the real estate space.

Kritika Singh Rawat, founder of RealtyNXT and the driving force behind India PropTech Demo Day, expressed her gratitude to the industry and shared her vision for the future of PropTech:

“When I founded RealtyNXT, I envisioned a platform where innovation meets opportunity, and collaboration sparks real impact. Today’s event is a manifestation of that vision. ‘Ignite New Possibilities’ is not just about technology—it’s about partnerships that inspire change and solutions that transform the real estate landscape.”

Her words captured the essence of the event, reflecting how RealtyNXT’s mission has materialized into a successful platform that not only showcases innovation but drives change and growth in the real estate sector.

Sponsors and Support

The success of the India PropTech Demo Day 2024 would not have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors:

-Technology Partner: Absolute CX

– PropTech Mixer Partner: Nisus Finance

– Gift Partner: A Vanilla Bean

– Education Partner: Whistling Woods International

The India PropTech Demo Day 2024 was a resounding success, serving as a launchpad for innovative technologies in real estate and fostering valuable connections between startups and industry leaders. Organized by RealtyNXT, the event set a new benchmark for the integration of technology in Indian real estate, ensuring that PropTech continues to shape the future of the industry.