IPRS Celebrates Foundation Day with KOLAB 2025 A Week-Long Indo-Canadian Music Collaboration Residency

New Delhi, 22nd August 2025: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS), in partnership with SOCAN (The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada) and SOCAN Foundation, proudly announces the third edition of KOLAB, its flagship cross-border songwriting initiative. Building on the success of the Indo-Korean edition, this year’s program brings together 15 Indian and 8 Canadian music creators for a week-long songwriting residency from August 23rd to 29th, 2025 at The True School of Music, Vijaybhoomi University Campus, Karjat.

The camp marks IPRS’s Foundation Day celebrations, symbolizing its role in encouraging creativity, protecting rights, and opening global doors for Indian music.

KOLAB is a unique initiative that creates a platform for cross-border collaboration between artists from diverse genres and territories, encouraging cultural exchange and the development of original, globally appealing music. Over the course of seven days, participating songwriters, producers and performers will engage in collaborative songwriting, mentoring sessions, listening rooms, and cultural immersion—resulting in fresh sounds that blend Indian and Canadian influences.

Commenting on the initiative, legendary creator and IPRS Chairman Shri Javed Akhtar said: “Music is a universal language—one that transcends geography and boundaries. KOLAB is a shining example of what happens when creators come together not just to collaborate, but to truly connect. It is through such platforms that India strengthens its place in the global music landscape.” At SOCAN, we believe in the transformative power of collaboration. KOLAB 2025 is more than a songwriting camp, it’s a celebration of culture, creative synergy, and the shared values that unite songwriters, producers, and artists across borders,” said Cameron Kennedy, Vice President, Creative and Member Relations, SOCAN. ” We’re proud to partner with IPRS and SOCAN Foundation in strengthening the international music community”.

The camp will be mentored by celebrated music creators:

Bunty Bains, lyricist, and producer behind many Punjabi chart-toppers

Mayur Puri, acclaimed lyricist, screenwriter, and director

Mannan Shah, Bollywood music composer and producer

These mentors will work closely with the artists to craft compositions that are not just artistically rich, but commercially viable and globally resonant.

“Building on the success of the debut edition of KOLAB, which brought together exceptional artists from South Korea and India, the True School of Music at Vijaybhoomi University is delighted to partner for the second edition in collaboration with Canadian and Indian talent. We greatly value the impactful work of the Indian Performing Right Society in fostering such initiatives, and it is a privilege to partner with them and the Society of Composers, Authors, and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) to host this immersive residency on our scenic Jamrung campus. This songwriting camp will bring together gifted musicians and creators from across the globe, offering a vibrant space for cultural exchange, creative exploration, and artistic growth. We are confident that the participating artists will leave not only with new music, but also with lasting memories of collaboration and community”, said Vinay Prabhakar, Dean, True School of Music at Vijaybhoomi University. Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, added: “At IPRS, we believe that music knows no borders. With KOLAB, we’re not just enabling co-creation we’re creating a shared future for music rights, cultural innovation, and artist empowerment. Our collaboration with SOCAN opens up new frontiers for Indian creators on the global stage.”

Participating Artists Include:

Tesher, Jonita Gandhi, Vickky, Happy Raikoti, Jaani, Jassi X, Mitika, JP47, Zafar Sandhu, Madmix, Pree Mayall, Sweetaj Brar, Basant Kaur, Sparsh Dangwal, Durba Banerjee, Jeevana, Josh Brar, Aagaaz, Shamita Bhatkar, Rucha Govani, and Shubham Semwal.

Key Event Details

Event: KOLAB – Indo-Canadian Songwriting Camp

KOLAB – Indo-Canadian Songwriting Camp Dates: 23rd – 29th August 2025

23rd – 29th August 2025 Venue: The True School of Music, Vijaybhoomi University Campus, Karjat

The True School of Music, Vijaybhoomi University Campus, Karjat Organised by: IPRS in collaboration with SOCAN and TSM

The KOLAB – Indo-Canadian Songwriting Camp underscores music rights societies like IPRS and SOCAN’s mission of nurturing creativity, empowering music creators, and advocating for fair rights and royalties. The camp will culminate in a listening showcase and post-event content rollout, highlighting the outcomes and collaborative works produced