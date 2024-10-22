Iraah Lifespaces honored with two prestigious accolades at Business Excellence Awards 2024

Mumbai, October 22, 2024: Iraah Lifespaces, a prominent name in the ultra-luxury villas development space, was honored with two prestigious awards at the Business Excellence Awards 2024. The awards for the Best Developer of the Year in Luxury Second Homes and Best Design Concept & Architecture were presented to Mr. Vikas Sutaria Founder of Iraah Lifespaces by the Chief Guest and Bollywood actress Bhagyashree in Mumbai recently. The recognition highlights the company’s innovative designs and high-quality construction, setting new benchmarks for ultra-luxury villa living in the picturesque second home locations of Alibaug and Lonavala.

Mr. Vikas Sutaria Founder of Iraah Lifespaces expressed his gratitude, stating, “This honor is not just recognition of individual achievement, but a celebration of the unwavering dedication of our entire team and all our stakeholders. Together, we have worked tirelessly to create exceptional living spaces that offer both luxury and comfort. Our mission has always been to provide unique experiences that resonate with the lifestyle aspirations of our clients. Receiving these awards motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of design and architecture in the ultra-luxury villa segment.”

These villas are an embodiment of sophistication and elegance, meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled living experience, seamlessly blending contemporary aesthetics with the natural beauty of the surroundings. Nestled in lush landscapes, the properties provide a serene retreat while still being in close proximity to vibrant urban life.

The Business Excellence Awards 2024 brought together industry leaders and innovators to celebrate achievements across various sectors.

Iraah Lifespaces has emerged as a leader in the ultra-luxury villa second homes real estate space, known for its stunning properties that blend modern design with the natural beauty of the locale. The company focuses on sustainable development and innovation, ensuring that each project not only meets the highest standards of quality but also contributes positively to the environment and community.