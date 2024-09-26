Is the YEIDA Housing Scheme 2024 an Ideal Choice for Homebuyers

The YEIDA Housing Scheme 2024 has opened up an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers in the Delhi-NCR region. The fourth episode of ‘Kaam Ki Baat’ by Live Times has once again proven to be an informative source of information for the citizens.

Launched in Sector 22D along the Yamuna Expressway, this built-up housing scheme offers a total of 1,239 flats, ranging from 1 BHK to 3 BHK, across three distinct categories, with prices ranging from ₹21 lakhs to ₹45 lakhs. Flats will be allocated on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis, and interested applicants can apply until March 31, 2025. This scheme boasts a prime location near the Noida International Airport and International Film City, making it a highly sought-after residential option with excellent connectivity.

Additionally, the nearby proposed MSME, handicraft, apparel hubs, and major universities make this scheme not only a desirable living space but also a valuable investment opportunity. The application process is straightforward, and any Indian citizen over the age of 18 can apply.

The latest episode by Live Times effectively highlighted the scheme’s features, prime location, types of flats available, and the application process, ensuring that viewers were well-informed about why this scheme stands out as an ideal choice. Through this episode, Live Times successfully educated its audience about this unique opportunity to own a home in Delhi-NCR, enabling them to make a well-informed decision about this promising housing scheme.