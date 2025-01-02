Ishika Khandelwal Joins The Westin Pushkar as Assistant Manager, Marketing & Communications

2nd January 2025: The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa is pleased to announce the appointment of Ishika Khandelwal as Assistant Manager – Marketing & Communications. Known for her innovative approach and deep understanding of marketing trends, Ishika brings valuable expertise and fresh ideas to elevate the resort’s marketing initiatives.

Ishika’s journey in marketing has been impressive, underpinned by strong academic credentials. Holding both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in marketing, she has shown a committed dedication to mastering her field. Her career began at Hyatt, where she worked as a Marketing Executive. During her tenure, Ishika excelled in designing and executing marketing strategies that boosted the brand’s visibility and enhanced customer engagement.

In her previous role, Ishika led influencer marketing campaigns, developed creative content strategies, drove social media growth, and built strong relationships with stakeholders. Her ability to identify market trends and craft targeted campaigns has earned her a reputation as a results-driven professional.

Now at The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa, Ishika will focus on curating impactful marketing campaigns, strengthening the brand’s digital presence, and exploring innovative ways to engage with guests and partners. Her appointment aligns with the resort’s vision of offering unparalleled luxury experiences while maintaining a strong connection with its audience.

Commenting on her new role, Ishika shared, “I am honoured to join The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa, a brand synonymous with luxury and exceptional guest experiences. My goal is to leverage my marketing expertise to create compelling campaigns that not only enhance the resort’s visibility but also resonate deeply with our guests. I look forward to contributing to the resort’s continued success and working with a talented team that shares a passion for excellence.”

With her keen attention to detail and passion for delivering impactful results, Ishika Khandelwal is poised to make significant contributions to the resort’s marketing efforts. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa as it continues to position itself as a premier destination for travelers seeking luxury and relaxation.