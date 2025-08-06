ITC Hotels Limited inks an agreement for its second Fortune hotel in Lucknow

Delhi, 06th August 2025: ITC Hotels Limited continues to expand its presence in North India with a new agreement for a hotel in Lucknow under its Fortune Hotels portfolio. With this signing, ITC Hotels Ltd. now has a presence of 7 properties in Uttar Pradesh, with six more hotels in the pipeline.

Situated on the Lucknow-Kanpur Road, the upcoming hotel will provide seamless access to both cities. It is being developed to meet the growing demand for premium accommodations in the region, fuelled by business travel, pilgrimage tourism, MICE, and destination weddings in the city.

Sharing insights on the signing, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said, “Lucknow is a city that beautifully blends tradition with modernity. Its infrastructural growth, flourishing corporate sector, and cultural richness make it a very significant market for Fortune Hotels. I am sure it will emerge as a big asset to the state, which is experiencing high growth in domestic tourism.” Commenting on the signing, Indermohan Singh, Chairman – M/s CEM Hospitality, said, “From acquiring land for developing hotels and banquets to creating memorable hospitality facilities, we keep a keen eye on the region for such ventures. Fortune Select Lucknow is one of our very important projects. Lucknow’s growth as a potential business and cultural hub has inspired our investment decision. Collaborating with Fortune Hotels was a natural choice given the brand’s strong positioning, operational excellence, and deep understanding of Indian travellers.”

Fortune Select Lucknow will feature 93 modern well-appointed rooms and a variety of culinary experiences including a multi-cuisine restaurant, a rooftop outlet with panoramic views of the city, and a chic bar. An offering of multiple banquet spaces, rejuvenating wellness facilities include a swimming pool, gym, and a restful spa, making it a compelling destination for a spectrum of travellers and city residents alike.

Slated to open in 2026, the hotel promises to offer an elevated experience to its guests by way of thoughtfully designed stays, efficient service, and Fortune Hotels’ signature hospitality. In addition to the upcoming Fortune Select, Fortune Hotels currently operates Fortune Park BBD in Lucknow, located on Rana Pratap Marg. It also has an upcoming property in Ayodhya, along with operational hotels in Aligarh, Ghaziabad, and Noida.