Itc Hotels to Manage Madhya Pradesh’s Heritage Destination – lunera Ki Sarai in Mandu

New Delhi, 31st August 2024: ITC Hotels recently signed a management agreement with Bhopal based Lunera Castle Resort & Spa, for a landmark property under brand Welcomhotel in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh. Welcomhotel Mandu – the refreshed avatar of the heritage destination ‘Lunera ki Sarai’ pays tribute to the ancient fort city of Mandu celebrated for its architecture.

With this signing, ITC’s Hotel Group will have nearly 540 keys in Madhya Pradesh. This includes two operating WelcomHeritage properties in Pench, Pachmarhi and three Welcomhotels in pipeline at Jabalpur, Gwalior and Bhopal.

Welcomhotel Mandu will feature 94 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, meeting spaces, spa and swimming pool.

Mandu, also known as Mandav, is an ancient fort city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Surrounded by stone walls dotted with darwazas (gateways), Mandu is known for its rich history, architectural marvels, and romantic legends, making it a popular destination for tourists, history buffs, art and design enthusiasts.

A short 2-hour drive from Indore, the erstwhile Lunera ki Sarai is set to emerge as a popular tourist destination.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, “We are honoured to have been entrusted with the legacy of Lunera ki Sarai. Historical context dates this ‘sarai’ located along the trade routes in 16-17th century back to 400 years. It is indeed a very special project. Brand Welcomhotel looks forward to reviving the glory of Lunera ki Sarai by enabling memorable experiences at this heritage resort. Pankaj Phulwani, Director, Lunera Castle Resort and Spa said, ITC Hotels expertise in hospitality is well established. We have no doubt that through their acclaimed service standards upheld by their competitive talent this resort will shine brighter and will elevate Mandu to one of Madhya Pradesh’s favourite tourist destination. Given the enriching experiences that Brand Welcomhotel is known for, we are sure that this fort-style resort against the Sarai’s heritage backdrop will be a big draw for travellers.”

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels is a collection of upper upscale hotels. With an endeavour to provide immersive and enriching experiences from curated journeys that enhance leisure trips, to those that help maximize the efficiency of business stays, at Welcomhotel every effort is made to add value to the new-age traveller. Present in locations ranging from hills to beaches, and deserts to cities, the properties skilfully blend together local aesthetics and modern-day comforts along with ITC Hotels’ renowned culinary expertise. At the heart of everything at Welcomhotel, lies the thought of ‘enrichment’. It is this vision that helps enrich the lives of the guests, the community, and our hotel associates through integrated efforts and holistic initiatives.